The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is after a man suspected of rape.
Pedro Barillas, 47, was posted last week as part of the “Felony Friday” campaign. No other information about him or the case was released, but he has no record of major offenses.
Details leading to Barillas’s arrest could earn a reward of as much as $1,000. Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers can be left by phone at 620-342-2273, online at P3tips.com or via the P3 smartphone app.
