That Pop-Up Restaurant will not be returning for the summer in Chase County, due to low free and reduced lunch enrollment in the county.
After plans to open the free summer meal service this week, Social Innovation Lab Executive Director Melissa Owen said the restaurant will no longer be able to operate.
“In order for us to have open enrollment, meaning that there are no restrictions, at least 50% or more of students in the district have to receive free or reduced lunches and we didn’t meet that criteria,” Owen said.
Owen said while she is very disappointed that they will not be able to reopen this year, she already has plans on how to not only bring back the restaurant next year, but also expand to the surrounding areas.
“It is important to ensure that youth and other community members are receiving nutritional options during the summer, while otherwise, maybe they wouldn’t be able to. Our model for That Pop Up Restaurant is to have no restrictions,” Owen said. “... Our goal is to start working with, not only the school districts in Chase County and surrounding Chase County, but also in different areas of the state that have a need for summer feeding programs this fall. So, we will be reaching out really early this fall to start getting the communities excited about being a part of providing food and nutrition to community members and their areas.”
In the past, Owen said That Pop Up Restaurant has been highly successful.
“The three years that we had been located in Chase County prior, we served over 300 youth and over 100 adults, so that’s really exciting for us that that many youth came out,” she said. “This is my first year doing it myself and so hearing from previous people that ran the site, it was really exciting to hear that they kind of built-in That Pop-Up Restaurant as part of their day. They knew that on certain evenings it’d be operating, so they just planned to go. It was a very relaxed atmosphere. There were some activities for kiddos to do as well and the kids had a lot of fun being able to pick out the types of foods they wanted in their meals too.”
