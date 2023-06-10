That Pop-Up Restaurant will not be returning for the summer in Chase County, due to low free and reduced lunch enrollment in the county.

After plans to open the free summer meal service this week, Social Innovation Lab Executive Director Melissa Owen said the restaurant will no longer be able to operate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.