A one-time officer at the Chase County Jail is accused of sexually exploiting a child in Emporia.
Chad Pretzer, 30, made his first appearance in Lyon County District Court Thursday afternoon. He faces three counts of sexually exploiting a child.
Prosecutors say one count involves employing the child “in sexually explicit conduct with the intent to promote a performance.”
The other two counts involve sexual media. A report released by Emporia Police Thursday suggested Pretzer had “unlawful possession of [a] visual depiction of [a} child 12-16 years” old.
Prosecutors believe Pretzer exploited the child last Saturday night. He was booked into jail Monday night.
Pretzer's LinkedIn profile indicates he worked at the Chase County Jail as a correctional officer for nearly a year in 2017-18.
But court records show Pretzer has had trouble with the law since then. For instance, a complaint filed in Butler County District Court last week accuses him of a burglary in Augusta last March.
Pretzer pleaded no contest in Chase County last June to possessing stolen property and was sentenced to eight months' probation. That followed a no contest plea in Chase County in November 2021 to conspiracy theft.
Pretzer was held in the Lyon County Jail Thursday afternoon on $20,000 bond.
