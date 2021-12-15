COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Chase County Commission approved a slight increase in ambulance rates starting next year during Monday's meeting at the courthouse.
EMS Director Scott Harris said it's been several years since fees had been adjusted. He looked at the Medicare allowable rate and compared with what other agencies were charging before coming to the board.
"We cannot itemize charges," he said.
The increase suggested increasing the transfer fees by $60 across the board. This would increase BLS-non-emergent transfers to $455; BLS emergency transfers to $555 and ALS emergency transfers to $655.
Harris also suggested bumping the loaded mileage fee from $10.50 per mile to $12.50 per mile. That, he said, is right in the middle of what other services charge.
Other rates remained the same. Excess scene time is charged at $45 per 1/2 hour and additional certified staff are billed at $45.
A $45 response fee, with or without transport, remained unchanged. Prescheduled standbys — such as for events like the rodeo — also remained unchanged at $45 per hour.
However, he said he understood if commissioners weren't ready to make those adjustments.
Commissioner Randy Talkington said it made sense to increase the fees since "all costs are going up." Chairman Tony Hazelton said it didn't seem like too large of an increase.
About 75% of the money received by Chase County EMS is paid through Medicare. Only 2% or less is private pay or people with no insurance.
Weight limits
County Attorney Bill Halvorsen spoke to commissioners regarding weight limits on county roads and bridges. He said signage was placed in the county regarding weight limits but a resolution was never passed.
The legal limit across the state is 85,000 pounds and the county road and bridge department has requested a limit of 80,000 lbs or less.
Halvorsen said that would only be possible with a resolution. He proposed a resolution that would make violations to posted weight limit signs a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to $2,500 per violation.
That's the only way to "put some teeth" into the limits.
"I would recommend that to you because ... in order to enforce bridge limits, you have to have the resolution in place," he said.
Halvorsen said exceptions could be placed on the resolution — such as during harvest season.
Commissioners passed the resolution.
Quitclaim deed
Commissioners also approved a quitclaim deed to clear the title on the land upon which the former Cedar Point Fire Station stands. Halvorsen said the purpose of the quitclaim was to clear the county's interest on about 2-acres of property and revert ownership to Bill McMullen.
FEMA documents
Emergency Manager Scott Wiltse returned this week to speak again on the county's emergency operations plan and flood plain management resolution regarding Special Flood Hazard Areas.
Wiltse told commissioners last month that the resolution would not prohibit development in flood-prone areas, but would require a special floodplain development permit be obtained prior to construction.
The county would designate a floodplain administrator who would review all applications for floodplain development permits as well as notify adjacent communities as well as the Division of Water Resources, Kansas Department of Agriculture prior to any alteration or relocation of a watercourse, and submit evidence of notification to FEMA.
FEMA is requiring this resolution in order for the county to stay eligible for flood insurance.
"They've put us in the position where we really have no choice," Halvorsen said. "I guess an option could be to say, 'We don't want your flood insurance.'"
Wiltse said it was just the process the county needed to go through.
Burn bans
Fire Chief Steve Fillmore also came to speak to the commission regarding burn bans. He said he doesn't make the decision for a ban on his own, but consults with people in all areas of the county.
With conditions being as dry as they are, he said the bans were needed at this time.
Halvorsen said there's already a resolution in place that deals with red flag warnings and burn ban conditions and there wasn't a need to change that process.
Jail commissary
Jail administrator Larry Sigler also spoke to the the commission regarding the jail commissary and the possibility of using profits from the commissary to purchase items for the commissary.
County Clerk Connie Pretzer suggested putting a line item in the detention center's budget regarding commissary income.
The commissioners recessed their meeting at 11:25 a.m. to take a drive to Diamond Creek Road due to the many complaints about the road's condition.
No action was taken upon their return to the courthouse, but it was noted that steps will be taken to address concerns.
Road and Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk will be contacted to discuss immediate needs as well as long term solutions.
