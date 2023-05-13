Come to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve on Memorial Day Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and enjoy kid’s activities geared toward learning and making memories. Bring a picnic lunch and spend the day. There is no entrance fee and all activities are free at the preserve.

Children will be able to experience life on a working ranch and learn what it was like to be a child in the 1880s. Living history interpreters will assist children in doing authentic ranch chores such as gathering eggs, feeding the chickens, milking the goats, and currying the horse. After completing each chore, children will collect sticker tokens and earn a Spring Hill Ranch certificate for all their hard work. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. visitors can experience the prairie grasses and wide-open spaces with a horse-drawn wagon ride, while learning about modes of transportation in the 1880s. Wagon rides are given approximately every 20 minutes and cowboys will be available to answer questions, as they go about their daily tasks.

