Some Chase County employees will see an increase in pay this year after commissioners approved a 5% increase for elected and appointed personnel, as well as increases in some department budgets.
The increase was approved during a lengthy special meeting held Tuesday morning at the courthouse.
Jail administrator Larry Sigler came to discuss detention center salaries and wages. He told commissioners that new hires in security will come in at a rate of $18.50 per hour. Tenured employees will move to $19 per hour. Sigler also asked commissioners for “additional compensation” for salaried employees that are on guard duty.
He said two salaried employees are assigned to guard duty when inmates are hospitalized. Per the contract with the U.S. Marshals Service, guards will receive $20 per hour and there would be “no additional expense to detention center wages.”
Commissioners agreed to the additional compensation after some discussion. Commissioner Matt Miller spoke to Sigler about transport personnel.
Transport is considered security and will be paid $19 per hour. Sigler said that Chase County prisoners do remain in Chase County until sentencing — contrary to last week’s report that the local detention center was no longer housing local inmates.
Miller said as long as Sigler maintains that, he doesn’t have a problem. Sigler also stated there was an understanding with Morris County that Chase County could be available if needed to house inmates.
Road & Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk spoke to the board his department’s wage scales and current wages. Commissioners said they would review Kirk’s recommendations.
Sheriff Rich Dorneker also appeared and submitted wage recommendations for the Chase County Sheriff’s Office employees — which includes both law enforcement officers and dispatchers. Dorneker increased his 2022 budget to accommodate for an increase in wages. He plans to hire another deputy and place a “waterfall’ schedule into place.
Commissioners thanked him for his recommendations and will take under consideration.
The commission also reviewed a wage survey conducted by Austin Peters Group and reviewed each employee along with evaluations on a one-by-one basis.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to accept all wage recommendations as recommended by department heads.
Commissioner Randy Talkington also motioned to increase the salaries of elected and appointed personnel by 5%. The motion was passed 2-1 with Chairman Tony Hazelton opposed.
Miller also confirmed with County Clerk Connie Pretzer that the jail excess revenue fund could be used to fund some wage increases through an order of transfer if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.