The Tallgrass Artist Residency Program is getting a high reputation.
“The response has been good, and growing,” founder Kelly Yarbrough said this week. “Last year, we had our most applicants so far, at 200.”
Applications for the upcoming seventh year of the program now are open. If it’s like other years, Yarbrough expects interest from across the country.
“Due to the uniqueness of the location and the residency set-up, word has spread to communities of artists that are interested in rural spaces,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough said she started the program while she was in graduate school at Kansas State University. A grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission provided the seed money. Now it’s a partner program with the state.
Artists will stay for 10 nights at Matfield Station in Matfield Green between May and September. They’re expected to present a public program, post daily updates on Instagram and write a summary for the program website.
“The residency is open to artists of all disciplines,” Yarbrough said. “We’ve had everything from the visual arts to dancers, choreographers, musicians, writers.”
Yarbrough said between eight and 10 artists will be selected. They’ll receive a $500 stipend at the end of their residency to cover travel and materials. Food and transportation will not be provided.
All residents will be expected to return for a season-closing event Saturday, Oct. 1, with lodging provided. Yarbrough thinks the people of Matfield Green will make that easy.
“The people there are what makes this residency something really special,” she said.
The deadline to apply for the residency is Monday, March 15. Former artists-in-residence are not eligible, nor are entries from outside the U.S.
More details and a link to an online application are available at TallgrassArtistResidency.org.
