After two months of public comment and debate, the Chase County Commission rescinded Resolution 2020-11 on Monday, removing weight limits from a roughly 6-mile stretch of Middle Creek Road by a vote of 2-1.
Commissioners Randy Talkington and Bill Fillmore voting to rescind, while District No. 3 Commissioner Tony Hazelton, a proponent of the resolution, voted to keep the restrictions in place.
Introduced in August, the resolution restricted vehicles weighing more than 54,000 pounds from a portion of road, redirecting those vehicles to an alternative route beginning at GP Road and ending at Highway 150 in a move aimed at maximizing county resources. The decision to enforce weight limits came after a county evaluation indicated that the chip and seal road, which was sealed just four years ago, had deteriorated due to time, weather and heavy traffic.
Since the resolution was introduced, community members who live and work along the impacted stretch of Middle Creek Road have voiced their displeasure at the decision. The weight limits placed a strain on farmers and other business owners whose vehicles were forced as many as 15 miles out of the way by the restriction. Howard Chapman, a business owner along Middle Creek Road, spoke before the commission for a fourth time Monday, reiterating the concerns of business owners and homeowners, alike.
In defending their votes, both Talkington and Fillmore cited economic impacts and competitive fairness to business owners on Middle Creek Road. Talkington, who represents District No. 1, was swayed by concerns expressed to him by community members. Fillmore believes the resolution would have had an irreparable economic impact on businesses and the county as a whole.
“They say that this is going to cost the county millions in bridge repair, is what the opponents are saying,” Fillmore said. “If we do not let the farmers get their grain to the elevator, how much is that going to cost the county? If the ranchers can’t get their cattle, how much is that going to cost the county? If the rock quarries can’t get their stuff delivered, how much is that going to cost the county?
“If we don’t let these farmers get their grain to town, if we don’t let these semis get their cattle out to pasture, and if we don’t let these rock quarries deliver, we’re not going to have to worry about a county because we’re not going to have one.”
The resolution has been rescinded but will likely be addressed once again in coming months. The vote was a win for business owners, but left people such Hazelton frustrated over the state of the county’s roads and the money it has on hand to maintain them.
“We have to have some good roads,” Hazelton said. “That is the last, quality chipped and sealed road in the county. But we’ll move forward and try to figure things out with the amount of taxes and budget we have for roads.”
Museum water heater bid approved
The commission on Monday approved the addition of a water heater to the Roniger Memorial Museum.
Earlier this month, museum curator Jerry Cooper presented the commission with bids, and this week, the commissioners settled on the installation of a water heater from Clark Farm & Home Store. The heater will cost $737.48.
The museum previously has not had a water heater, but enhanced cleaning protocols due to COVID-19 have necessitated the purchase.
Courthouse janitor opening
As of Monday, the commission had received no applications for its custodial opening at the county courthouse. As a result, the commission approved the proposal for an interim custodial staff member until a full-time employee can be hired.
