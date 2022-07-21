Fashion designer Donna Karan made the phrase famous in a commercial: “Never let them see you sweat.”
Fashion designer Donna Karan made the phrase famous in a commercial: “Never let them see you sweat.”
Entries in the Chase County Fair's 4-H “clothing and fashion revue” Thursday afternoon might find that difficult.
The temperature and heat index in Emporia are forecast to reach 100 degrees. And it will go up from there, with a heat index of 104 Friday and Saturday afternoons.
But for now, the National Weather Service does not have the area in a heat advisory. And rain is on the horizon beginning Sunday, with a top chance of 40% before dawn Monday.
Emporia Municipal Airport only reached 98 degrees Wednesday. Only is compared to 103 on Tuesday. But Cottonwood Falls made it to 101, for its first triple-digit day of the season.
