The Chase County Commission held its first remote meeting Thursday, inviting the community out the Strong City Depot.
Patrons Charles and Mary Magathan were present. The Magathans shared experiences of their day in Topeka with the Convention of States.
They said Article V of the U.S. Constitution gives states the power to call a Convention of States to propose amendments and that 34 states to call the convention. Thirty-eight states are needed to ratify any amendments that are proposed.
The focus of the Convention of States is to allow the states to discuss amendments that, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials.
Other topics of discussion were voting integrity and the proposed redistricting.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk gave a brief report on the Diamond Creek Road project.
