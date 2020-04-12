If you drive south on KS-177 to Matfield Green, you’ll once again be greeted with a sign that announces “Matfield Green Next 5 Exits” — a sign that tells you where you are and also says something about the character of the town.
The new sign, of bronze-colored metal in the shape of the state of Kansas, replaces a sign that stood for years until age and weathering brought it down (See story at right for the history behind the original sign.)
Matfield resident Amy M. Jones, an artist, welder and photographer, designed and built the new sign. Alain Jones of Emporia used a programmable plasma cutter to create the sign.
It was all a labor of love. The only cost was the price of the metal.
“I wanted the new sign to look artsy and fun,” Amy Jones said. “It hasn’t been clear coated, so it will rust to a nice shade of reddish brown as time goes on.”
Jones, who was raised in Manhattan, said she noticed the original sign when she drove through Matfield four years ago.
“I loved it — there was something about this little town asking you to consider exiting the highway not just once, but five times,” she said. “It intrigued me!”
After moving to Matfield, “I was a bit devastated when the original sign came down,” she said. “It felt like something more was missing than just a sign.”
Others in Matfield told her they missed the sign as well. One even reported that East Coast friends had asked about the sign and wanted it back up.
“I, too, heard from folks who missed the old sign,” Bill McBride said. The McBrides own the land where the signs have been posted. “I think the new sign is a great community effort, and I really like it.”
“I hope everybody is happy to have the ‘Next 5 Exits’ sign again,” Jones said.
One summer before moving to Matfield Green, my late husband Phil Miller and I traveled through western Kansas on our way to Colorado. Some little town we passed by had a “Next 5 Exits” sign, indicating the five streets that led into town from the highway. I can’t remember the name of the town, but I certainly do remember how Phil and I laughed at that sign!
Phil loved making signs and having signs made. I called him a “Sign Man for All Seasons.” He hand-lettered a large “Matfield Green Railroad Days” sign for our front yard on KS-177 to entice Scenic Byway travelers to come to that big community event. And he enlisted Marvin Adcock at Kansas Graphics for other signs: a “Santa Fe Trail” sign for the trail mowed between our house and the bunkhouse (now Matfield Station) where Santa Fe Railroad workers used to live, a sweet little sign at the north end of our property on that same trail that said “Leaving Matfield Green. Please Come Again!” and a sign on the other side that said “Welcome to Matfield Green!”
But Phil’s best sign idea — “Matfield Green Next 5 Exits” — was the one modified (stolen?) from that little western Kansas town.
Phil, and so many of us, derived a lot of pleasure from having that fun sign at the north end of Matfield. On motorcycle Sundays when we would be working in the front yard, we would often hear a bike couple shout over the roar of their motorcycle, “Did you see that sign?! Ba ha ha!” And Phil was thrilled when the menu at the (now defunct) Hitchin’ Post bar and grill touted its location as “Exit 4.”
The best story I heard personally was about a gal from Kansas City who showed up quite late to a weekend retreat at the Tallgrass Spiritual Retreat Center because she saw the “5 Exits” sign and kept driving looking for them!
Phil must be smiling big time to have this beautiful, new work of art “memorializing” his favorite sign … and favorite place! Me too.
Heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in creating the new sign and getting it posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.