With 28 years of fond memories of field trips, sports games and sleepy mornings of students trudging to the bus before school, longtime USD 284 bus driver Gayle Ingalls celebrated her retirement last week.
When Ingalls first became a bus driver for the Chase County School District, buses were all stick-shift, and the Strong City resident was put in charge of bussing children from Strong City to the old elementary school in Cottonwood Falls.
“And oh, my, it’s only two miles but it seemed like 30 sometimes,” Ingalls joked.
The mornings and afternoons of taking children to and from school and activities left Ingalls with many fond memories and stories — including a few fender benders and an altercation with a stop sign.
“I hadn’t been driving too long and I was driving to a football game and I believe it was in Eskridge, and during the evening as the game went on, the fog started rolling in and just rolling and rolling. And I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, how am I gonna make it home?’” Ingalls recalled. “And our athletic director got right in front of my bus and drove the whole way in front of me, so we made it safely.”
Service to the school district is a family affair, as Ingalls’ daughter, Katie Mann, also works at the district as a teacher. As with her own children, Ingalls was able to drive multiple generations of Chase County students, a fact that would come in handy when students acted out.
“I drove the same route for years. I had driven these kids’ parents, so if they were naughty, I would say, ‘Well, I know your mom, I know your dad, so you better behave,”’ she laughed.
“It’s sad,” Ingalls said. “I know I’ll miss the kids and the teachers. I’ve got a couple of grandkids that ride my bus, so I’ll miss getting those hugs in the morning.
“There’s some bad but then I’m also thinking about next winter when it’s 10 degrees out and ice on the windshield and I won’t have to go out to warm the bus up either and drive on the bad roads,” she added with a laugh.
Ever since her retirement party, Ingalls said she has been overwhelmed with congratulations.
“I think the whole elementary school wrote cards to me and it’s just been fun to look at those,” Ingalls said.
In a truly special memory, Ingalls said the senior class presented her with a photo of her driving the students to a field trip.
“This year’s senior class, I had taken them when they were, I think, second graders to the trail up at the old school house or something …she took a picture of me and here are these second graders that now graduated this year,” she said. “ It was so awesome.”
In her retirement, Ingalls plans to spend more time with her grandchildren and visiting family.
“The district has been wonderful to work for and we are very fortunate to have great support with the teachers and the superintendents, all the superintendents that I’ve worked for, and the other drivers,” Ingalls summarized. “It’s been quite a trip.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.