347600096_940099570636593_8675850684049561366_n.jpg

Ingalls was presented a plaque during her retirement party last week.

 Courtesy The Chase

With 28 years of fond memories of field trips, sports games and sleepy mornings of students trudging to the bus before school, longtime USD 284 bus driver Gayle Ingalls celebrated her retirement last week.

When Ingalls first became a bus driver for the Chase County School District, buses were all stick-shift, and the Strong City resident was put in charge of bussing children from Strong City to the old elementary school in Cottonwood Falls.

