A bridge west of Cedar Point will receive more than $1.7 million in improvements, thanks to a grant announced Tuesday.
Governor Laura Kelly included the Main Street bridge over the Cottonwood River in a list of “Off-System Bridge Program” projects for fiscal 2024, beginning next July.
“These bridge programs demonstrate how, by fostering partnerships among all levels of government, we can build a robust, responsive infrastructure system that provides efficient and safe transportation routes and boosts state and local economies.” Kelly said.
The focus will be on a bridge connecting the town of 22 people with U.S. 50, not far from the Chase-Marion County line. Chase County will have to provide $125,583 as its share of the cost.
A separate program will replace a bridge 1.6 miles west of Hamilton. Including bridge removal, that project will cost $1,310,000 this fiscal year. Greenwood County may have to match five percent of the cost.
The Kansas Department of Transportation selected Cedar Point out of 99 applications for the Off-System Bridge Program, submitted from across the state. The Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program, covering the Greenwood County work, had 114 applications.
In all, 22 projects were chosen for OSBP funding, along with 11 for KLBIP money. The work will cost $40.5 million, helped by new federal funds provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
KDOT estimates about 5,000 bridges across the state are either in poor condition, or unable to meet modern weight and vehicle requirements.
