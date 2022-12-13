Cedar Point - bridge map

A state grant announced Tuesday will repair a bridge on connecting Main Street in Cedar Point and U.S. 50 in western Chase County.

 Courtesy Bing Maps

A bridge west of Cedar Point will receive more than $1.7 million in improvements, thanks to a grant announced Tuesday.

Governor Laura Kelly included the Main Street bridge over the Cottonwood River in a list of “Off-System Bridge Program” projects for fiscal 2024, beginning next July.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.