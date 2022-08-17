A longtime deputy in the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will move west to become Chase County Sheriff.
Chase County Republicans announced Wednesday that Jacob Welsh was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly on their recommendation. He’ll take the oath to replace retiring Sheriff Richard Dorneker Thursday, September 1.
Welsh has served in Lyon County for 12 years, and worked with the Topeka Police Department before that. An announcement noted Welsh’s wife Ashley teaches in Chase County Schools.
“It was not an easy decision,” Welsh said after the appointment was announced. “But with my wife entering her ninth year of teaching over there... and my kids attending school over there... it felt right.”
But Welsh went by more than feeling. He's a man of faith, putting verses from Philippians 2 on his Lyon County emails.
“Through diligent prayer and seeking God's will... we ended up coming to the realization that we needed to put our hat in,” the Sheriff-Designate said. “We feel blessed and humbled to know that the citizens of Chase County have entrusted me to lead the Sheriff's Office.”
The Republican Central Committee selected Welsh Monday, August 1 after considering “two well qualified candidates,” the announcement said.
The other candidate was not named. But one committee member had indicated his support for Chase County Undersheriff Joshua Simmons.
Simmons would have become Sheriff with Dorneker’s retirement, but the announcement said Kelly appointed Welsh Monday.
Welsh said he has no big changes in mind for Chase County. His top priority as sheriff will be listening.
“I want to listen to what the employees are needing, what their goals and aspirations are,” he explained. “I want to listen to what the citizens of Chase County are wanting in the Sheriff's Office.”
Welsh became a Detective Sergeant in Lyon County, as well as a main spokesman for the office with the media. He credited Sheriffs Gary Eichorn and Jeff Cope with emphasizing employee training, from tactics to leadership.
“I've been very fortunate to be able to go to some of the best training around,” Welsh said. “It can't be taken for granted."
Details of Welsh's transition are still being finalized. At the moment, his last day with Lyon County will be Wednesday, August 31.
Welsh will serve the remainder of Dorneker’s term, which lasts through the 2024 election.
NOTE: This story has been updated with comments from Sheriff-Designate Welsh.
