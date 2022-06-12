BAZAAR — The theme of the 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event was, ironically, "Weather in the Flint Hills."
More than 7,000 people gathered Saturday in the emerald-green Irma’s Pasture just west of Bazaar in Chase County. Only a few hours later, the crowd became a seething exodus to the parking lots when the symphony performance was canceled due to weather concerns shortly before intermission.
Peggy Bellar, of Howard, Kan., waited patiently in the pick-up line for a ride up the hills to the event venue. She was a first-time SIFH volunteer, marking the occasion in honor of her late father’s 98th birthday.
“It’s too wet to farm,” she said, “so here we are. My dad would have loved this.”
Many in Kansas rue the almost-constant summer wind. On this hot, 90-degree day, with humidity also reaching the 90-percent mark, the steady breeze was a blessing.
Outrider Josh Patry, who hails originally from the Willowdale and Zenda, Kansas area, now runs 400 head of cattle on his cow-calf operation near Dwight, Kansas. His daughters Nichole and Heather were also riding and roping for the event. Saturday was Josh Patry’s eighth year as a SIFH outrider. Genially greeting attendees hiking up long hills on a rutted and sometimes muddy track to the event grounds, Patry encouraged children to pet his horse and answered questions. A young girl asked his horse’s name.
“We’ll call him Trigger today,” Patry responded laconically.
“I am amazed at the logistics,” remarked John Ritz of Overland Park. “We were here once before, and saw Lyle Lovett. At the end, my wife cried. I can’t believe the way they timed it. We are excited to be here again.”
Pierre Thientont is from the south of France, near Bordeaux. He was attending the concert for the first time with his friend Mo Mbogori of Shawnee, Kan., and Mbogori’s parents.
“There are so many activities,” they noted. “We’re excited for the concert, but all the other things are a bonus.”
The Art Tent, always a mainstay of the event, rolled out a new concept for 2022. The Prairie Art Exhibit featured the work of nearly sixty artists. Reproductions of the art, including 2022 winner Suzanne Southard’s “Deep Prairie Roots”, were mounted on display boards throughout the tent. Artists were in attendance to visit with concert-goers and discuss their works.
“We used to have the live art in the tent," Long-time volunteer Susan Mayo explained. "The microburst that canceled the 2019 event, right here in this same Irma’s Pasture, got us rethinking this part of the event. It’s going really well. People are getting to meet the artists and chat, and nobody’s worried about damaging expensive original works of art.”
Art aficionados can view the original pieces at the Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery, 313 Broadway, in Cottonwood Falls. The online art auction extends to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. There is yet time to bid on this prestigious prairie art at kcauctioncompany.com. Minimum bids range from $100 - $4,250.
Artist Louis Copt has exhibited with SIFH Prairie Art for many years.
“I’ve shown here for at least a dozen years, since the event first started,” he said. “It’s different not having the original art–there’s no substitute for having the real thing here where people can see it and appreciate its size.
“I understand what they’re trying to do,” he continued. “2022 will provide a benchmark to compare with years past."
“I am glad they do this,” Copt concluded.
Presentations in the aptly named Sunflower, Purple Coneflower, and Butterfly Milkweed tents were keyed to the Weather in the Flint Hills theme: weather stories, weather and science, weather and the land. Mike Holder, retired Kansas State University Extension Agent, led a roundtable discussion titled ‘Unusual Weather We’re Having, Ain’t It?’
“We grow beef here in the Flint Hills,” Holder stated.
“Weather goes in cycles, I think,” rancher Frank Hinkson said. “I know man has not done a super job taking care of the environment. Here in the Flint Hills, for the most part, people have been excellent stewards of the land.”
Hinkson is a third-generation rancher. He and his wife Marilyn met in high school in West Texas. Partly due to water concerns, they began looking for land in Chase County. The place they liked the best went up for auction in the early 1980s and the young couple was able to acquire the ranch. Thirty-five years later, the family runs a herd of 400 registered Angus cows and another 200 heifers. The Hinksons’ son Trey and his family now live on the ranch and run the operation, which encompasses over 7,000 acres of owned and leased ground.
“Tallgrass prairie is our passion,” declared Flint Hills rancher Debbie Lyons-Blythe. “The biggest threat to the tallgrass prairie is the cedar tree. No trees were here when the pioneers came through. This grass sequesters carbon at a rate similar to the rain forest. Cedar trees are no good here.”
Gov. Laura Kelly welcomed the crowd attending the 17th annual event to a standing ovation.
“The last time we were here in Irma’s Pasture in 2019,” Kelly said, “a microburst canceled the event. It is only fitting that this year’s theme is weather.
“We can’t control the weather but we can be good stewards of this land. The Flint Hills are the highest quality pastureland on the planet,” Kelly continued as she thanked the Joe Stout and Mike Stout families for hosting this year’s event.
“It is remarkable that 85% of Flint Hills farms are family owned. They feed the world,” she concluded.
Jason Seber is the David T. Beals III Associate Conductor of the Kansas City Symphony. He opened the concert by exclaiming, “We are so excited to have the FULL Kansas City Symphony back here for you this year! There is a chance of thunderstorms tonight, but there will not BE any thunderstorms.”
As the Symphony captivated the audience with the meditative beauty of their second number, Claude Debussy’s ‘Clouds’, the actual clouds rolled in from the north across the prairie. Children danced impromptu jigs on hay bales to the ‘Summer’ movements of Max Richter’s ‘The Four Seasons Recomposed’.
Outriders ambled south across the brilliant green hills behind the stage to the haunting strains of Minhye Helena Choi’s violin. Max Richter’s minimalist rendering of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons ‘Summer’” movements provided a perfect accompaniment to the cowboys driving frisky cattle back north across the pasture as more clouds appeared on the horizon.
Dave Kendall, familiar to many as the face of public television’s long-running ‘Sunflower Journeys’ series, served as concert master of ceremonies for the tenth year.
Shortly before the concert started, Kendall acknowledged, “You do sweat a little bit in order to see the beauty out here. It’s not always comfortable. The event just puts people IN the hills to experience the hills.”
Ninety minutes later, Kendall took to the stage to announce the concert cancellation, due to weather concerns.
Symphony in the Flint Hills issued a formal statement confirming the cancellation. “During this evening’s sunset concert, our on-site meteorologist determined the threat of severe weather in the area would exceed the threshold of safety for our guests. At that time, we made the decision to clear the site and get people to their cars as safely and efficiently as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience, cooperation and understanding.”
Musicians, concert-goers, volunteers, and staff philosophically packed up chairs and picnics for the long walk back to their cars. That walk was enhanced by the beauty of a golden Flint Hills prairie sunset and dramatic blue-grey mammatus clouds, closely followed by an ominous supercell descending from the north.
As the huge crowd calmly made their way across the prairie hills under an ever-changing summer sky, many sang snatches of ‘Home on the Range’, the traditional final song.
“We’ll be back next year in Wabaunsee County,” was a refrain echoed by many.
