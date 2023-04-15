The Chase County Commission is moving forward with an application for Community Development Block Grant funding for a new fire station in Strong City.
The county commission has been debating applying for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for a new station, to replace the current station located near the Strong City park. The current station is in suboptimal condition and is too small to house all the fire department and EMS equipment, as well as posing a safety risk with its location near the Strong City splash pad and park.
No new location has been selected, though the county is looking at a few possibilities, including at the intersection of Cottonwood and 8th Streets.
The proposed building, estimated at around $1.9 million, would increase the fire department’s space by around 3,200 square feet. The facility would have eight bays for the fire department to back into and pull out of, as well as a training facility, bathrooms, decontamination space, storage and space for EMS vehicles.
Larry Kleeman, attorney and municipal advisor, and Rose Mary Saunders, municipal advisor, with Ransom Financial Group presented commissioners with resolutions that would approve the county applying for and using CDBG funding. The commission voted 2-0 to approve moving forward with the grant application due May 1. If awarded, the county would receive $600,000 towards the cost of the project.
“We would put the whole $600,000 towards construction, which means it roughly would be around a year from now before we would actually be pulling that money down,” Saunders said.
In the meantime, she said, BG Consultants will draft the final design and go to bid. Additionally, the county will apply for community service tax credits through the Emporia Community Foundation, grants through the Sunderland Foundation and BNSF and reach out to potential local investors.
Saunders said the CDBG funding should be paid out around July 1, but expects delays up to September.
“I put in an application on Feb. 1 for water/sewer and we just heard last week tentatively … they’re not even going to have contracts ready until June 1,” she said.
The commission signed resolutions authorizing the county to apply and utilize the CDBG funding, however, is under no commitment to utilize the funds yet.
“When you are committed is when you sign the contract with the State of Kansas,” Saunders said. “Once you get that, you will still have 90 days to make your mind up on that.”
In further business, the county commission approved the purchase of a new computer for Chase County EMS to replace the current computer, which is around 15 years old. EMS Chief Scott Harris said the computer would cost around $2,230.
Detention Facility Supervisor Larry Sigler informed commissioners that the jail had recently undergone a surprise inspection from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Detention Oversight, where the ODO found the jail’s shower floors to be inadequate.
Sigler said he plans to install Onyx shower pans, for around $32,000, in the jail’s 16 showers — a cheaper alternative to sealing the floor with epoxy.
The commission will meet again on April 28 at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
