The Chase County Commission is moving forward with an application for Community Development Block Grant funding for a new fire station in Strong City.

The county commission has been debating applying for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for a new station, to replace the current station located near the Strong City park. The current station is in suboptimal condition and is too small to house all the fire department and EMS equipment, as well as posing a safety risk with its location near the Strong City splash pad and park.

