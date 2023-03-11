Flint Hills District 4-Hers participated in 4-H Club Day on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Chase County High School in Cottonwood Falls. Winners were chosen from each county in the event categories. The 4-Hers who received top blue awards and some alternate top blues awards have the opportunity to participate in Regional 4-H Club Day at Madison, Kansas, on Saturday, March 25. The following are the results from the day’s events:
Chase County Project Talks: Cale Cooper, D – blue; Ty Fink, B – red; Hadden Giger, G – second Alternate Top Blue; Archer Hodges, D – red; Owen Hodges, D – red; Enley Lauer, D – second Top Blue; Hadlee Litke, D – red; Bella Mushrush, B – first Top Blue and State Fair Qualifier; Kate Mushrush, B – Alternate Top Blue; Hezekiah Peters, B – red; Tanner Swigert, D — red
Morris County Project Talks: Jameson Lautt, DS – first Alternate Top Blue and State Fair Qualifier; Beatty Mayer, DS – blue; Ronnie Mayer, DS – second Alternate Top Blue; Riggin Parker, WW – second Top Blue; Andrew Schrader, DS – first Top Blue; Mariette Thibodeaux, DS – blue
Chase County Show and Share: Liam Lauer, D – participation; Harvey Schlup, D — participation
Chase County Junior Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks: Olivia Bell, B – blue; Colton Cooper, D – blue; Vonda Danford, T – first Top Blue and State Fair Qualifier; Tate Gibb, D – second Top Blue and State Fair Qualifier; Heath Giger, G – red; Vincent Hodges, D – first Alternate Top Blue; Naomi Peters, B – second alternate Top Blue;
Morris County Junior Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks: Cooper Andres, DS – second alternate top blue; Macey Hensley, NV – first Top Blue and State Fair Qualifier; Joshua Lautt, DS – second Top Blue and State Fair Qualifier; Warren Longren, DS – red; Laramie Mayer, DS – first Alternate Top Blue
Chase County Senior Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks: Karlie Gibb, D – red; Jerit Inlow, B – blue; Josepha Inlow, B – second Top Blue and State Fair Qualifier; Bryson Koch, G – second Alternate Top Blue; Sadie Mushrush, B – blue; Josiah Peters, B – first Alternate Top Blue and State Fair Qualifier; Maggie Peters, B – blue; Rebekah Peters, B – first Top Blue and State Fair Qualifier;
Morris County Senior Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks: Castyn Andres, DS – second Top Blue; Jacob Kasten, WW – first Top Blue
Chase County Readings: Ellena Bell, B – blue; Kinslea Glanville, G – Top Blue; Addison Hansford, D – blue; Jerit Inlow, B – Alternate Top Blue; Hadlee Litke, D – red; Hezekiah Peters, B – red; Maggie Peters, B – blue; Naomi Peters, B — blue
Morris County Readings: Trinadee Fetters, NV – blue; Macey Hensley, NV – first Alternate Top Blue; Jameson Lautt, DS – blue; Joshua Lautt, DS – blue; Maya Mulryan, DS – red; Andrew Schrader, DS – second Alternate Top Blue; Lexi Todd, DS – Top Blue;
Chase County Public Speaking: Harrison Giger, G – first Top Blue; Henry Giger, G – Alternate Top Blue; Kinslea Glanville, G – second Top Blue
Morris County Public Speaking: Castyn Andres, DS – second Top Blue; Cassidy Dalquest, FH – first Top Blue
Chase County Job Interview: Lydia Filinger, T – Alternate Top Blue; Josepha Inlow, B – Top Blue
Morris County Job Interview: Lakoddah Downes, FH – Top Blue
Chase County Junior Gavel Games: Diamond 1, Diamond 4-H Club (Tate Gibb, Vincent Hodges, Colton Cooper, Heidi Hansford, alternate: Grace Welsh) – Top Blue; Diamond 2, Diamond 4-H Club (Enley Lauer, Hadlee Litke, Cooper Miller, Max Mann, alternate: Lakin Spain) – Alternate Top Blue
Morris County Junior Gavel Games: Dwight Sunflowers 4-H Club (Ronnie Mayer, Laramie Mayer, Maya Mulryan, Warren Longren, alternate: Cooper Andres) – Top Blue
Chase County Model Meetings: Bazaar 4-H Club – Top Blue
Morris County Model Meetings: Burdick Hustlers 4-H Club – Top Blue
Morris County Club Skit/1 Act Play: Dwight Sunflowers 4-H Club – Alternate Top Blue; Flint Hills 4-H Club – Top Blue
Chase County Dance Routine: Gladstone 4-H Club – Alternate Top Blue; Maggie & Naomi Peters, B – Top Blue; Toledo 4-H Club — blue
Morris County Dance Routine: Dwight Sunflowers 4-H Club – blue
Chase County Junior Instrumental Solo: Dominic Barrett, G — red
Morris County Junior Instrumental Solo: Maya Mulryan, DS – red; Daylen Nielsen, NV – red; Haylee Nielsen, NV – red; Mariette Thibodeaux, DS – Top Blue
Chase County Senior Instrumental Solo: Guthrie Danford, T – second Alternate Top Blue; Josepha Inlow, B – first Alternate Top Blue; Maggie Peters, B – Top Blue
Morris County Senior Instrumental Solo: Alex Priest, FH – Top Blue
Chase County Vocal Ensemble: Brooke & Addie Fink, B – Top Blue
Chase County Chorus: Diamond 4-H Club – Top Blue
Chase County Club Codes: B – Bazaar; D – Diamond; G – Gladstone; T — Toledo
Morris County Club Codes: BH – Burdick Hustlers; DS – Dwight Sunflowers; NV – Neosho Valley; FH – Flint Hills; WW – Willing Workers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.