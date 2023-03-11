Flint Hills District 4-Hers participated in 4-H Club Day on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Chase County High School in Cottonwood Falls. Winners were chosen from each county in the event categories. The 4-Hers who received top blue awards and some alternate top blues awards have the opportunity to participate in Regional 4-H Club Day at Madison, Kansas, on Saturday, March 25. The following are the results from the day’s events:

Chase County Project Talks: Cale Cooper, D – blue; Ty Fink, B – red; Hadden Giger, G – second Alternate Top Blue; Archer Hodges, D – red; Owen Hodges, D – red; Enley Lauer, D – second Top Blue; Hadlee Litke, D – red; Bella Mushrush, B – first Top Blue and State Fair Qualifier; Kate Mushrush, B – Alternate Top Blue; Hezekiah Peters, B – red; Tanner Swigert, D — red

