Wrestling
MARION — The Bulldog wrestlers competed at the Marion regional Saturday, and one Chase County grappler will be making the trip to state this week.
Micah Cauthers, wrestling in the 175-pound weight class, qualified for the state championships this Friday in Hays by advancing to the regional championship match last Saturday against Cayce Welch of Erie High School. Cauthers, 2-1 overall in the competition, had a bye in the first round and then pinned Trayton Biering of Eureka High School and Miles Easley of Central High School in his first two matches. Cauthers will face off against Russell High School’s Brayden Strobel in the first round at the state championships.
Reece Budke registered a 0-2 record at the regional, wrestling in the 150-pound weight class. Taylor Palenske went 2-2, competing at 157, and Cal Kohlmeier went 1-2 at 190 after a first-round bye.
Basketball
COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Chase County High School girls team dispatched Centre High School Friday 54-22, moving to 13-7.
COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Chase County Bulldogs made quick work of Centre High School Friday, defeating the Cougars 55-21, moving to 17-3. Cooper Schroer registered 12 points, and Aidan Eidman reached double digits with 11.
