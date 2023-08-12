Chase County producers who sustained damage during the April 19 tornadoes may have a new option for relief.
On Aug. 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture opened applications for the Emergency Conservation Program, to help producers in Chase County recoup from damages during the April 19 tornadoes.
“It’s a pretty specific program,” Bill Reeder, Lyon and Chase County Farm Service Agency Executive Director, said. “There’s two parts, one part is debris removal, which is really on a large scale, so we’ve got a couple of producers that had huge trees blown down in there in the pasture edges and so on, which is impeding them from grazing that land. Debris removal is supposed to be large debris that’s got to be removed from farmland to put that farmland back into production. Then, the second part is fence repair or fence replacement. Again, in that path of that tornado, it’s got to be an actual fence that’s for cattle for livestock grazing. … We can kind of cost-share, we can provide a partial payment to help producers either one, repair their fence or, two, totally replace it with new.”
Fence replacement cannot include ornamental fences, temporary fences, commercial hunting or recreational fences and fences not for the purpose of enclosing or excluding livestock, or fences not for the purpose of excluding wildlife from agricultural land.
“There’s a $1,000 minimum that they have to reach,” Reeder added. “It’s gotta be a substantial loss, $1,000 or more and that’s the same thing with the debris removal. We have to have receipts to prove that there was truly a cost.”
ECP assists producers with the recovery cost to restore agricultural land to pre-disaster conditions. Approved ECP applicants may receive up to 75% of the cost of approved restoration activity. Limited-resource, socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers may receive up to 90% cost-share.
Ideally, producers needing debris removed and fence repaired or replaced would apply for assistance prior to beginning reconstructive work, as the FSA’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and environmental compliance review process is required to be completed before any actions are taken. However, Reeder said, producers should still reach out to see if services can be provided retroactively.
“April 19 is when that tornado occurred, so, by the time we finally got all this stuff OKed through the national and state office, clearly we’re months away. A lot of those [producers] have got that done,” Reeder said. “There are provisions if it’s been done to go retroactive.”
The Chase FSA County Committee will evaluate applications based on an on-site inspection of the damaged land, taking into consideration the type and extent of the damage. An on-site inspection does not guarantee that cost-share funding will be provided.
ECP signup will end Sept. 7.
For additional information about ECP, contact your Chase County USDA Service Center at 620-343-2812 or visit fsa.usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.