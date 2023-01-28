The Chase County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the promotion of former deputy Aaron Hoffman to the rank of undersheriff Friday afternoon in the Chase County Courthouse.
Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh presented Hoffman with the undersheriff badge, which was pinned on by Hoffman’s wife, Ashley.
“Feels really good,” Hoffman said about the promotion. “I worked my butt off to get to where I’m at and I think it came at just the right time.”
Hoffman said he felt ready for the position after around 15 years of service for the Sheriff’s Office. Hoffman started his career at the Chase County Sheriff’s Office while still in high school in 2008, working evening and weekend shifts as a dispatcher.
In 2011, he went to the academy before graduating in February of 2012, and has served as a deputy ever since.
Hoffman said, for now, his plan as undersheriff is to help the Sheriff’s Office as it revamps its presence in Chase County.
“We are going through a lot of changes with the office, just trying to get all of these changes made to see where we stand,” Hoffman said.
Sheriff Welsh said he believes Hoffman is ready to take on the new leadership role.
“When I took office here and was eager and willing to create change, he took on multiple projects at one time. I became a little worried that I had given him too much to do,” Welsh said. “However, he has proven himself and followed through on those projects as well as handled all calls for service.”
“Aaron has remained in Chase County and showed his true dedication to the citizens here.”
