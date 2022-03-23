Two crashes in wet conditions within 20 minutes left people injured on the Kansas Turnpike Tuesday night.
The first occurred around 6:55 p.m. in Chase County, eight miles north of the Cassoday interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevrolet hydroplaned in the inside southbound lane, hit the center barrier and wound up in a ditch.
Driver Tanea Gray, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri and passenger Tiana Crenshaw, 19, of Lee's Summit, Missouri complained of pain, but were not taken to a hospital for treatment.
The second crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Interstate 335 at the Emporia exit. Troopers say a Kenworth truck was too fast on a ramp and went off the pavement.
Driver Baljinder Singh, 34, and passenger Rajroop Kaur, 38, were treated on the scene for minor injuries. Both are from Bakersfield, California.
A crash also occurred on the turnpike around 3 p.m. Monday, about two miles from the Emporia exit.
Troopers say Heidi Foltz, 55, of Derby was driving south when she went off the road, entered a ditch and struck two trees. She complained of pain but was not taken to a hospital.
