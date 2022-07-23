They used to call him “Chicago.” For more than 17 years, people have called him ”Sheriff,” and even “Rich.”
But Chase Countians won’t be able to call Richard Dorneker by his job title much longer. The sheriff announced this week that he plans to retire as of Thursday, September 1.
“It’s time,” Dorneker said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s not time because I’m tired of doing it. ... I’ve really enjoyed the job. I hate to leave it.”
But Dorneker decided to put his family first and “pass the torch,” leaving in the middle of his fifth term as sheriff. He leaves satisfied about many things, including a low crime rate in some areas.
“Our juvenile cases are very low,” the sheriff said. “I’ve worked for the past several years ... pretty close with the schools.”
One main way he’s done that is through monthly presentations which are based in crime prevention. Dorneker once focused on junior high school students, but most recently emphasized grades 3-6.
“A lot of it comes from ... reaching out to them and showing them we’re on your side. We’re friends. We’re not enemies. Don’t be scared. We’re here to help you,” Dorneker said.
Dorneker’s duties have been rewarding at times. He recalled stopping a truck years ago, which led to the end of a major theft ring.
“That made me feel good because I kicked the ball off on that,” he recalled. “We solved several cases on that in Chase County and Butler County.”
But his job has also had rough moments. Dorneker said the hardest part is handling deadly crashes.
“Knowing that your brother or sister of Chase County was involved in a fatality ... and then you have to go do the notifications. ... That’s one of the tough parts,” he said.
Dorneker joined Chase County law enforcement in 1994, working at the county jail. He advanced from deputy to undersheriff over several years, then took a break in 2002 to work for the Kansas Department of Transportation.
But the son of a federal police chief still had service in his system.
“I would be at my house eating dinner,” Dorneker said — a house directly across from the sheriff’s office,” he said. “I would hear a siren go by, and the first thing I would do is drop everything, jump up and run to the door.”
While the sheriff’s position is primarily about law enforcement, it’s also a bit about politics. When the job became available in the fall of 2005, Dorneker became a door knocker.
“I got a list of the Republican central committee members … drove out to their houses and knocked on their doors,” he remembered. “They have to sell themselves.”
The process of replacing Dorneker may have some political intrigue.
Chase County Clerk Connie Pretzer announced this week that Republican precinct committee leaders will offer a suggested replacement, by holding a convention with a “secret ballot.”
But under Kansas law, the appointment will be made by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who’s up for reelection this fall. Chase County Democrats are discussing whether they want to make their own recommendation.
“Whoever fills my open position, I hope they would take the initiative and take the little bit of extra effort to go out... in the community,” Dorneker said. “It’s whoever is going to... show that much ability and ambition.”
While Dorneker officially is retiring from the Sheriff position, he’s a good distance from retirement age. Since he turns 57 in mid-August, he admits Chase County probably has not heard the last of him.
“I’m not one to sit at home and watch TV,” he said. “Probably do something part-time.” He indicated he might have a waiting period for some jobs.
Dorneker’s wife keeps working as a manager with the Stormont Vail clinic in Emporia.
“She knows this is a hard time for me, because I’ve done it for so long,” Dorneker said.
It was his wife’s family in Chase County which led the Chicago native to move to the Flint Hills. He now considers this area his home.
“It’s a great area,” Dorneker said. “I’ve gotten really close with a lot of people here... It’s a very close-knit community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.