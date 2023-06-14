A Chase County man has pleaded guilty to attempted distribution of child pornography in exchange for lesser charges.
Walter Haskin of Chase County faces five to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, supervised release of five years to life, a $100 mandatory special assessment, an assessment of up to $35,000 and forfeiture of property to the United States.
He will also be required to pay $3,000 in restitution to each victim.
Haskin was arrested in July 2022, following two instances in which he attempted to knowingly distribute and knowingly possess child pornography. Haskin was indicted for attempting to distribute child porn, as well as one count of possessing it, in August 2022.
As previously reported, Haskin is already a registered sex offender, after he went to prison in Illinois at age 15 for criminal sexual assault against an 11-year-old boy.
Next, Haskin will be sentenced by a United States District Judge, though no date has been set.
