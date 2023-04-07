Chase County Fire Station

The Chase County Fire Station is located on Elm Street in Strong City.

 Courtesy BG Consultants

More discussions are ahead for the future of the Strong City Fire Department as Chase County Commissioners prepare to make a decision on grant funding Monday, following a public hearing on Wednesday.

The county commission is debating moving forward with a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application for funding for a new station, to replace the current station located near the Strong City park.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.