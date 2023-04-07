More discussions are ahead for the future of the Strong City Fire Department as Chase County Commissioners prepare to make a decision on grant funding Monday, following a public hearing on Wednesday.
The county commission is debating moving forward with a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application for funding for a new station, to replace the current station located near the Strong City park.
“That existing facility is just no longer adequate for the needs of the fire department and so what we need is something that can meet the needs and storage of the apparatus required,” Clint Hibbs with BG Consultants explained.
The decision was made to not attempt to expand the current site, as the building, owned by the City of Strong City, sits next to the splash pad and park and poses a safety threat.
A new location at the intersection of Cottonwood and 8th Streets has been identified, though no final decisions have been made. At the meeting, Chase County residents expressed concerns about the price of the building, its proposed location in a residential area and more.
“We had some on both sides of this,” Chase County Clerk Connie Pretzer said. “Everybody recognizes the need for a new building. … However, do we need something this grandiose, that was pretty much the sentiment.”
The current proposed location of the station is at the intersection of Cottonwood and 8th Streets, which is a residential area in Strong City. Pretzer said while that location is preferred by some at the moment, the hearing was helpful in identifying alternative locations.
Additionally, while the station is estimated to cost $1.9 million, Pretzer said that number could easily change. The impact on taxes would not be known until all finances are finalized.
“We won’t really know the bottom line until all of our grants are approved and awarded,” she said. “... The building might be scaled back, we might not spend that much money on it. This is a huge process. A lot of variables have to be worked out before we know the bottom line.”
The proposed station would increase the fire department’s space by around 3,200 square feet. The facility would have eight bays for the fire department to back into and pull out of, as well as a training facility, bathrooms, decontamination space, storage and space for EMS vehicles.
The county is looking into multiple sources of funding through the Emporia Community Foundation, private foundations, community service tax credits and more — and is set to make a decision on if they wish to apply for this round of CDBG funding on Monday. Another round of CDBG funding is also likely to open for applications within the next year.
Greg Davis, Strong City fire chief, indicated the fire department is also looking into getting a fence to block the current station from the splash pad and park area in the meantime.
The commission will resume discussions on the fire station at its meeting Monday at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
