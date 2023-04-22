341563288_630739258895662_6216773825336949054_n.jpg

Sophomore Connor Jahnke, middle, received a one rating on his saxophone solo “A Day in Venice” thanks to the help of instrumental instructor David Magaña, right.

 Courtesy USD 284

After taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chase County High School music department is back in the swing of things, taking home five top-two ratings from the Regional Music competition at Tabor College last week.

Five students in the high school instrumental class each prepared a solo for the competition, where the students performed in front of judges along with other 2A schools around the state.

