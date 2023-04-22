After taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chase County High School music department is back in the swing of things, taking home five top-two ratings from the Regional Music competition at Tabor College last week.
Five students in the high school instrumental class each prepared a solo for the competition, where the students performed in front of judges along with other 2A schools around the state.
Chase County Jr/Sr High School instrumental and vocal music teacher David Magaña said the students have been hard at work on their pieces since February.
“They all picked their own pieces and they all did a phenomenal job,” he said. “There are things that we can work on to get them up to that one rating so that next year we can get them to going to state in everything.”
Students were judged on breathing, embouchure and posture and ranked from one to five, with one awarded for performances deemed “outstanding,” two for “excellent,” three for “average,” four for “poor” and five for “ineffective.”
Sophomore Connor Jahnke, who scored a one for his piece, “A Day in Venice” will continue on to the state competition later this month at Kansas Wesleyan.
“It’s a really fun, upbeat piece,” Magaña said. “He pushed himself a little bit because it’s not in your standard 4/4 time; it’s in 6/8, so he did push himself a bit on that aspect and he’s doing a great job with it.
“These next two weeks, we get to work on that piece, take the notes that the judge gave on his rating sheet and kind of work those things to see if we can get a one at state on that same piece,” he added.
Magaña said building the music department back up has been a work in progress after it took a heavy hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ever since, we’re getting back into taking kids to competitions and hopefully in the future, we’ll be able to take ensembles, and not just soloists, to regionals and state,” he said.
Senior Ashlee Williams — Trumpet — 2 Sophomore Luke Budke — Snare drum — 2 Sophomore Connor Jahnke — Tenor saxophone — 1 Freshman Valeria Soria — Flute — 2 Freshman Ellie Clements — Flute — 2
