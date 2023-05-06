The question of open saloons will once again be up for a vote in Chase County.
The Chase County commission passed a resolution at its meeting Friday, April 28 to include the open saloon question — which allows an establishment to sell alcohol by the drink without the requirement to derive revenue from food sales — on the November 2024 general election ballot.
County attorney Bill Halvorsen told commissioners that the operation of open saloons within the county, which passed in the 2021 local election, was recently called into question by the Kansas Department of Revenue. The open saloon question, which only affects one person in Chase County, Doghouse Saloon owner Ryan Spinden, would have excused Spinden of his obligation to earn 30% of his revenue from food.
“Potentially could have application to someone else if someone opens a bar, but as it stands it’s only Ryan that this applies to,” Halvorsen said. “... As an open saloon, he wouldn’t even have to sell food.”
According to Halvorsen, the Department of Revenue informed Spinden that they would not be honoring the results of the 2021 local election, as it was supposed to be held during a general election. The question will once again be up to Chase County voters next year.
In further business, Sheriff Jacob Welsh gave commissioners an update on the series of up to F-2 tornadoes that tore through Chase County on the evening of Wednesday, April 19. Welsh said eight tornadoes were confirmed county-wide.
“We know that we had several people out spotting during this time and you were spotting the tornado in front of you and not realizing there was a tornado behind you type of situation,” he added. “Clean up is still underway. I did talk to the cities and they are tracking everything.”
The Sheriff’s Office is also looking into upgrading storm warning sirens, as some of the county’s sirens are aging.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of a 2003 F550 rescue truck for $35,000 out of the county equipment fund.
“It is a dramatic upgrade to what we had,” Fire Chief Steve Fillmore said. “... We’ve had our old rescue truck towed twice in the last year. With a grass truck, it’s a little different. Something happens to one of them, we have more, but if someone’s life is on the line, we have to have something reliable.”
Detention Facility Supervisor Larry Sigler informed commissioners that he had plans to purchase a transport van with 17,000 miles for $36,000. The old detention center van will go to the Chase County Senior Center.
Lastly, commissioners began discussions of upgrading the county’s dump trucks on a rotating basis. Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk said he would like to see the dump trucks replaced on a five to seven-year rotation.
Dave Williams with MasterTech presented commissioners with an option that would allow the county to start new trucks as dump trucks and then set them up as pull tractors when they age out, all while refurbishing and reusing the beds for new dump trucks. If the commissioners commit to the program, the first rotation would occur in 2024, though commissioners would be able to skip a rotation year based on budget constraints.
Commissioners will discuss the plan on a workday in the future.
The Chase County Commissioners will meet again for an hour-long public forum meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Saffordville School House, 2248A ZZ Road. The next action session will be Monday, May 15 at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
