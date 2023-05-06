chase county courthouse
Courtesy photo

The question of open saloons will once again be up for a vote in Chase County.

The Chase County commission passed a resolution at its meeting Friday, April 28 to include the open saloon question — which allows an establishment to sell alcohol by the drink without the requirement to derive revenue from food sales — on the November 2024 general election ballot.

