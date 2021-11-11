A Wednesday evening storm led to several wrecks in the Emporia area. One of them left two people slightly injured in Chase County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a pickup truck hydroplaned around 5:15 p.m. about 11 miles south of the Emporia interchange on the turnpike. It hit a wall, then crossed the northbound lanes and stopped in a ditch.
Dennis Pegg, 68, and Eileen Pegg, 67, of Warsaw, Missouri complained of pain after the crash, a report said. But neither was taken to a hospital.
An Emporia Fire captain said a separate crash occurred at around the same time in the 1900 block of West Sixth. No one was injured there.
The late-afternoon thunderstorm followed by a light evening shower left 0.32 inches of rain at Emporia Municipal Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.