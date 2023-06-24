New Chase County Care & Compassion, Inc. Food Pantry manager Wendy Vornholt is settling into her role, less than a month into the job.
Vornholt, a Chase County native, took over for former manager Dawn Robinson on June 1. With personal experience on the importance of assistance during life’s rough times, Vornholt said she sees her new role as a way to say ‘thank you’ to those in her own life.
“I had a rough three years. I got a divorce and stuff and my life was kind of crappy for a while,” she said. “I had a lot of people in my circle jump in and help me and I thought this would be my way of giving back by helping and working here.”
While Vornholt said she is still in the learning phase, she has already participated in one distribution day and began to absorb the mountain of information needed to run the pantry.
“I can’t find anything that I want to change at all up there,” she said. “I think it runs really smoothly. Dawn was awesome, she did a great job. I got big shoes to fill there.”
C4 Food Pantry, located at 601 N. Elm St. in Strong City, is open on the second Saturday each month to provide food for Chase County residents of all ages. The pantry also provides “Friday Food backpacks” for Chase County students in preschool through senior year.
Set up like a grocery store, the C4 pantry is an easily accessible and free resource to Chase County residents, regardless of income. Last year, the pantry was able to expand and moved to St. Anthony’s Hall to accommodate the record number of Chase Countians utilizing its services.
Vornholt said the food pantry is an especially important resource for the community’s elderly population.
“Especially with our older generations, they kind of get kicked to the curb a little bit,” Vornholt said. “I think people don’t realize that once they retire, their lives don’t stop. They still need to live but now with the way the world is and with money so tight, people just need that little extra bit of help every month just to maintain.”
The pantry also serves as a community hub, encouraging Chase County citizens to extend food and kindness to one another.
“I absolutely love it,” Vornholt said. “I love seeing everybody. My formative years were here. I graduated from high school here. It’s nice to see all the people that I grew up with and their parents and their kids and their grandkids now. It’s really nice. Everybody’s so nice and they welcome me so nicely.”
Those interested in receiving assistance are encouraged to reach out to Vornholt or simply show up to the distribution days.
“They can always call the number [620-412-3015] or I’m out and about a lot of times, if they see me just ask me and I can get them the paperwork and we can hook them up right away,” Vornholt said. “Or they can just come on the second Saturday of every month and we’ll get them signed up right there and get them through the line.”
Volunteers and donors are also always welcome to reach out.
“Anybody can donate. Money, food, whatever,” Vornholt said. “We have a delivery and then we go to Emporia to pick stuff up and there’s a donation box right outside the door for people that just want to put stuff in there. We rely a lot on donations from people.”
As she continues to settle into her role, Vornholt said she wants to thank everybody for welcoming her in and letting me be a part of the pantry.
“I really do appreciate it, and I hope that I serve them well,” she said.
