The Burnley Memorial Library celebrated its 85th birthday Saturday in Cottonwood Falls.

Attendees enjoyed sunshine and music from the Jess Dean Band while indulging in fresh cotton candy and popcorn, visiting the petting zoo or classic cars, buying or collecting books from the various book stands and gathering more information about the library and its programming.

