The Burnley Memorial Library celebrated its 85th birthday Saturday in Cottonwood Falls.
Attendees enjoyed sunshine and music from the Jess Dean Band while indulging in fresh cotton candy and popcorn, visiting the petting zoo or classic cars, buying or collecting books from the various book stands and gathering more information about the library and its programming.
Authors Rachel Anne Jones, Bruce Brock and Rosie Bosse spoke with attendees about their books, passing out autographs and stories, while a unicorn and dinosaur mingled through the crowd, delighting young readers.
The library, founded by James A. Burnley, has stood at its location at 405 N Oak St. for 85 years. According to the Chase County Historical Sketches, Burnley first came to Chase County from Pennsylvania at the age of 23. A successful businessman, Burnley built the library in 1938 before he ultimately passed away in 1940.
The celebration drew a crowd of 176 community members, a turnout that library director Janet Ayers said is evidence of the community’s support.
“It’s taxpayer-funded and we get some donations and some grants because everyone realizes that reading and learning is a life-long skill and it’s wonderful that Chase County supports that,” she said.
Ayers said the birthday celebration was a great opportunity to offer additional programming, as well as inform the community of ongoing programming at the library.
“We’ve had everything from race car day and tractor day down to unicorn day and dinosaur day,” she said. “It’s a big mixture. … By having all of these diverse programs and coordinating with the school district, the county, the health department, the agriculture extension agent, we offer such a diverse opportunity for learning and expanding reading and gathering, getting to see your neighbors and your friends.”
The library also hosts events for adults, such as the Chase County Truck Show, Kelly’s Bees demonstrations and more.
“We also have computers, they can look up anything and everything they want,” Ayers said. “We are a hub for the WiFi. It’s on 24/7. They can use it outside, they can come inside.”
Ayers thanked everyone that volunteered to help make the birthday celebration happen.
“My goal is to make it the most inviting place in town and I think we have succeeded when you look at the numbers that attend,” she added.
Eric Norris, director of the Manhattan Public Library and the North Central Kansas Library System, said events like the 85th birthday celebration help showcase the library as an invaluable resource to the community, which so many small communities do not have access to.
“The significance, especially in a town the size of Cottonwood Falls is huge,” Norris said. “It provides so many opportunities to learn outside of the classroom in the summer. Janet is really involved in all the programming that’s going on … and all of those activities really promote back into strengthening children’s literacy. It’s important everywhere, but in smaller towns, it becomes especially important to fill that gap between the school years and they do such a wonderful job here with that.”
Norris said the library also serves as a resource for the people of Chase County to have access to information without having to pay for it.
“It’s free access to information and the Burnley library connects to larger systems too,” he said. “They make it available to state-wide databases and it’s another anchor of the community.”
Burnley is part of the NCKLS, which consists of 40 libraries throughout north-central Kansas
The NCKLS helps Burnley supplement their collection, by bringing an endless cycle of books to the library throughout the year.
The library’s next event is its annual Roping, Riding and Reading event, set for Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.
“Miss Rodeo Kansas and other rodeo royalty coming from the Flint Hills will be here that weekend and we are also having a reunion of the Miss Rodeo Kansas ladies,” Ayers said.
To keep up with Burnley Memorial Library, check out their page on Facebook or visit them at burnley.lib.nckls.org.
