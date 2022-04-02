Review by Molly Chenault
“The Ex Hex” by Erin Sterling, Avon, 2021, $15.99.
Nine years ago, Vivienne Jones nursed her broken heart like any young witch would: vodka, weepy music, bubble baths…and a curse on the horrible boyfriend. Sure, Vivi knows she shouldn’t use her magic this way, but with only an “orchard hayride” scented candle on hand, she isn’t worried it will cause him anything more than a bad hair day or two.
That is until Rhys Penhallow, descendent of the town’s ancestors, breaker of hearts, and annoyingly just as gorgeous as he always was, returns to Graves Glen, Georgia. What should be a quick trip to recharge the town’s ley lines and make an appearance at the annual fall festival turns disastrously wrong. With one calamity after another striking Rhys, Vivi realizes her silly little Ex Hex may not have been so harmless after all.
Suddenly, Graves Glen is under attack from murderous wind-up toys, a pissed off ghost, and a talking cat with some interesting things to say. Vivi and Rhys have to ignore their off the charts chemistry to work together to save the town and find a way to break the break-up curse before it’s too late.
If “cozy romance” is a genre, this book is definitely part of it. Welsh accents, romantic chemistry, and a cute little “Halloweentown” are defining characteristics of this story, and I loved every minute of it. It helped that neither of the main characters was over-the-top, which sometimes happens in romances. Actually, both of them were readily able to admit to their mistakes and work to fix them. It was quite refreshing.
The Ex Hex was perfect for what I needed: a light, easy romance that was quick to read and fun. I definitely think that the author could have upped the stakes a little bit with good results. Danger was talked about, but not really felt. The plot was more on the comedic side with plenty of spice thrown in for good measure. I would also have liked to see the side characters more fleshed out, but since this book is labeled #1 of a series on Goodreads, I might just get my wish. It must be magic.
