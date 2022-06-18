New York Times bestselling author Candice Millard drew a large crowd at the book signing for her newest book, “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile.” The book, which debuted at No. 4 on the New York Times combined bestseller list in May, chronicles the 19th century search for the headwaters of the Nile River.
The hunt is shrouded in mystery and fraught with conflict as British explorers Richard Burton and John Hanning Speke battle tremendous hardship in their quest. Hosted jointly by Flint Hills Books of Council Grove, Kansas, and Symphony in the Flint Hills, the event was held at the SIFH Art Gallery, 331 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls.
Formerly a writer and editor for National Geographic, Millard is the author of four books, each of which has achieved bestseller status and received numerous awards. “River of the Gods” and Millard’s other books are available at Flint Hills Books and booksellers nationwide.
“Thank you to the many readers who attended the Candice Millard book signing event today,” said Flint Hills Books owner Jennifer Kassebaum. “A special thanks to the author — and her daughter — for spending the day in the Flint Hills.”
Millard noted that she was excited to visit Cottonwood Falls, although her schedule did not allow time to attend the Symphony in the Flint Hills, also happening on Saturday in Chase County. However, she said she hoped to have a chance to talk with some fellow history lovers.
“The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt’s Darkest Journey”, Millard’s first book and William Rockhill Nelson Award winner, tells the harrowing true story of Roosevelt’s darkest journey exploring one of the most dangerous rivers on earth.
Millard has been on a grueling book tour since “River of the Gods” was released on May 17, with stops from Wichita to Oyster Bay, New York, and on to Washington, D.C., where she presented the Hay-Adams Lecture, then back to Cottonwood Falls via Cleveland, Ohio and Winnetka, Illinois. The tour continues through mid-June with appearances in St. Louis and Texas.
Millard lives in Leawood, with her husband Mark Uhlig and three children.
