The Burnley Memorial Library is gearing up for a new year of bringing learning and fun to Chase Countians of all ages.
Library director Janet Ayers said the library is busy preparing for its annual list of programs, bringing back fan-favorite activities and expanding its existing programming to better serve the citizens of Chase County.
This year, the library is also planning a special event — celebrating its 85th birthday.
Ayers said the library plans to mark the occasion with a birthday celebration and open house on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon, celebrating the library’s legacy and its founder.
According to the Chase County Historical Sketches, James A. Burnley first came to Chase County from Pennsylvania at the age of 23. A successful businessman, Burnley built the library in 1938, before he ultimately passed away in 1940.
Ayers said more information on Burnley and his legacy will be presented at the 85th birthday celebration, along with a plethora of other fun and educational events.
“We’re going to serve popcorn, have book displays, the 4-H reading project kids are going to dress as children’s book characters and they will be passing out the QR codes and schedules and Mr. Burnley’s biography,” Ayers said.
Three authors with connections to Chase County — Rachel Anne Jones, Bruce Brock and Rosie Bosse — will be hosting book signings and the Jesse Dean Band will be playing music on the library lawn. The celebration will also include a book sale, popcorn, book displays, barn quilt displays, photograph opportunities, introductions to past librarians and board members and more. Members of the 4-H reading project and the board of directors of the Burnley Memorial Library will be assisting with the event.
“We hope people come and see what we have to offer, enjoy the music, eat some popcorn, enjoy having their pictures taken at the chainsaw sculpture benches, sit down at the gazebo. It’s just fun,” Ayers said.
The library will also host its annual Roping, Riding and Reading event on Friday, June 2, starting at 10 a.m.
Attendees can expect appearances from Miss Rodeo Kansas, rodeo clown “Gizmo,” bullfighters and an array of rodeo princesses and queens.
“We do what it says,” Ayers explained. “We read to the kids, we go outside and rope roping dummies and we give away magazines.”
Additional programming of the year includes the Fancy Nancy Reading Day in February, an Easter Egg Hunt before Easter, Baby Goats Show and Tell in the spring, Dinosaur Day at the Library, SHELL-ebration in the summer, Curious George Discovery Hour, Tractor Day, Unicorn Day, Mrs. Claus is Coming to Town in December and more.
The library also hosts a weekly storytime event, every Friday at 10 a.m., for local toddlers through early elementary-age children. Every other month, the storytime event also features agriculture-related programming presented by extension agent Chelsea Bartels.
Burnley Memorial Library also partners with local schools and agencies to bring opportunities to young children in the community.
“We coordinate with USD 284 and they bring a school bus and the kids all get to sit on a school bus and see what it’s like for their siblings and before they ever go to school,” Ayers said. “Also, Chase County brings a fire truck during fire prevention month.”
For Chase County residents, the library offers fiction and nonfiction books for all ages, large print books, audiobooks, magazines, The Chase County Leader-News, WiFi and computers, printing, Veterans Affairs information, emergency alert system forms and more.
As a member of the North Central Kansas Library System, which consists of 40 libraries throughout north-central Kansas, Burnley Memorial Library has an ever-updating selection of books.
“They bring us books on the book van every couple of months, so we get about 300 books from them,” Ayers said. “They bring them and pick up what they brought before.”
This year, the library will be expanding its offerings even further — adding memberships with the Sunflower eLibrary. The eLibrary will provide Chase County citizens digital access to thousands of ebooks and audiobooks — all with their library cards.
The library celebrated a successful and fun year last year as well, hosting activities for kids and adults alike with everything from Race Car Day for children to genealogy classes for adults.
Another success of the previous year — the addition of outside seating and accommodations thanks to COVID-19 relief funding.
“When the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds, you had to apply, and the stipulation was ‘how can you expand services during and post-pandemic,” Ayers said.
Following the addition of two engraved, chainsaw-sculpted benches, picnic tables and a gazebo, the library has been able to move programming outdoors, as well as provide a space for those wishing to sit outside and enjoy a good book
“We also got tailgate canopies so when you are outside and it’s hot, there’s some shade,” Ayers added.
Ayers said she looks forward to another year of being a hub for Chase County citizens to read, learn and have fun.
“We want this to be the most inviting place in town,” she said.
To keep up with Burnley Memorial Library, check out their page on Facebook or visit them at burnley.lib.nckls.org.
