Special to The Gazette
STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve announced this week that the preserve is now accepting applications for the summer 2023 Youth Conservation Corps.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Special to The Gazette
STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve announced this week that the preserve is now accepting applications for the summer 2023 Youth Conservation Corps.
The YCC is a summer employment program for young people ages 15-18, who work and learn together on projects that further the development and conservation of the natural and cultural resources of the United States.
YCC enrollees will work together and individually to accomplish conservation and maintenance work at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. This eight-week program will begin on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Enrollees must have a desire to work in the outdoors. Proposed projects for the 2023 summer include work on trails, work in native prairie, participate in mussel survey, assist with painting, and general maintenance. YCC enrollees must be at least 15 years of age and cannot reach 19 years of age during the term of employment; be a permanent resident of the United States or its territories or possessions; have a social security number or have applied to obtain one; and have a banking account. Enrollees must provide the proper type of work clothing, which will include long pants and work shoes.
Enrollees will be paid the Federal minimum wage of $15 per hour and work 40 hours each week. Interested persons may request an application by calling Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve between 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. to have an application mailed or emailed.
Completed applications must be returned (or postmarked) by April 10, 2023, to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, 2480B KS Hwy 177, Strong City, KS 66869 or emailed to deborah_haley@nps.gov. Selections will be made no later than May 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.