Even rain couldn’t dampen the 85th annual Flint Hills Rodeo.
Thousands of rodeo fans flooded to Strong City for the three-day event to enjoy competitions, dances, the annual parade and appearances from former rodeo champions and royalty.
Started by the E.C. Roberts family in 1938, the rodeo has been a staple and testament to the staying power of Western traditions. The oldest consecutive running rodeo in Kansas, the Flint Hills Rodeo consistently brings crowds of all ages to Chase County to enjoy steer roping, mutton busting, bull riding and more.
