A driver lost consciousness on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Friday. That led to a crash which injured two people.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Jeffery Hall, 64, of Lenexa blacked out while heading south around 11:15 a.m. six miles north of the Matfield Green rest area.
Hall's wagon drove down three sections of the barrier wall, then spun out on the highway, troopers added.
Hall was taken to Newman Regional Health with possible injuries. Passenger Deborah Hall, 70, of Lenexa, also was taken to a hospital for treatment.
