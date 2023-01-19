COVID incidence map - 1/19/23

Wednesday's updated COVID-19 map showed Lyon County with a "substantial" incidence rate of the virus. Greenwood County is high, while Chase County is low.

 Courtesy KDHE

Lyon County had a slight increase in reported coronavirus cases last week, while Chase County had none. But Lyon County may have one new death.

The weekly report by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows 24 cases in Lyon County in the seven-day period ending last Friday.

