Lyon County had a slight increase in reported coronavirus cases last week, while Chase County had none. But Lyon County may have one new death.
The weekly report by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows 24 cases in Lyon County in the seven-day period ending last Friday.
That was up from 22 in the prior week, and converts to a “substantial” COVID-19 incidence rate, the second-highest of four levels.
One “pending death” was noted Thursday on the Lyon County Public Health website. That would increase the total blamed on the pandemic to 134.
The percentage of emergency room visits in Lyon County due to coronavirus increased last week, from 2.8% to four percent. The percentage due to flu dipped from 6.1% to 3.1%.
Greenwood County had eight new COVID-19 cases last week. Since its population is smaller, that put it in the highest incidence area for the virus. Greenwood had four new cases in the prior week.
The KDHE numbers are based on public reports, and may not reflect the results of home testing.
Emergency room visits in Chase County dropped from nearly 12% for both flu and COVID-19 to zero last week.
KDHE graphs show the virus is increasing in Lyon County among people 75 and older, with 18 reported cases since January began. Other age groups have a case count that's steady or declining.
Centers for Disease Control data shows Lyon County's positivity rate for COVID-19 increased last week to 15.85%.
Yet that could be misleading. Gov. Laura Kelly had a positive test last week which turned out to be false.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.