Chase County had an impressive voter turnout for Tuesday's primary election.
County Clerk and Election Officer Connie Pretzer said 58.87% of voters cast their ballots in the eleciton. That's 1,105 ballots out of 1,877 eligible voters.
"We did have the highest in the state so far," she said. "That can change, but we did very well."
Pretzer said she was excited to see such high turnout for a primary election. In fact, Tuesday's primary garnered more voter response than the 2020 presidential election.
"We have higher numbers for this primary than we did for the 2020 election," she said. "It's amazing."
Pretzer said the work is not yet finished for her and Deputy Clerk Tiffany Harshman, who will continue to count write-ins ahead of Monday's canvass. That starts at 9 a.m. in the county commissioner's chambers at the courthouse.
"We did enlist the help of the Road and Bridge secretary," Pretzer said. "She's good help and she's down there sorting."
For those who are not yet registered to vote, the last day to register ahead of the November general election is Oct. 18. Early voting and advance voting by mail begins Oct. 19.
