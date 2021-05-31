This Memorial Day consisted of reflecting on the lives of fallen servicemen and women during a ceremony held at the Slope Park sale barn on Monday morning.
The service started with a flag-raising by the Chase County All Veterans Committee Colorguard, with consisted of veterans from Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Korea.
Following the flag-raising, the Chase County All Veterans Committee chairman, Col. Charles R. Rayl, introduced the guest speaker of the morning, James Crosby. Rayl, who is a retired U.S. Army Aviator and was inducted into the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame in 2009, served as the master of ceremonies for the event. Crosby is a retired Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army.
Rayl started the morning with an opening prayer, explaining to the group the reasons behind having a day dedicated to remembering these fallen servicemen and women.
“Our rationale behind having Memorial Day is to give thanks to those who fought the battles of this country,” Rayl said. “We as American citizens enjoy the freedoms and the liberties that are bestowed upon us, the rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, that are saved by our memorialized veterans today.”
Following the opening prayer, Crosby began to recount his experience with the meaning of the ultimate sacrifice. His cousin, Christopher Lee Vollmar, was killed in action at age 20 during the Vietnam War, and Crosby still wears his name on a silver bracelet to this day.
“I will truly never forget my first personal encounter with the meaning of the ultimate sacrifice,” Crosby said. “As a young 9-year-old boy growing up in Michigan I still recall watching cartoons on Saturday morning, April 24th, 1971, when the telephone rang and my Aunt Jesse was on the phone talking to my mom. All I can remember my mom saying was ‘How am I going to tell Jimmy.’”
Crosby then went on to explain the importance of Memorial Day and what the day means to him.
“‘For tomorrow, we gave our today.’ This is the epithet written on the tombstone of a fallen American warrior,” Crosby said. “It’s why it’s important this Memorial Day to reflect upon the tomorrow’s left to us by the hundreds and thousands of brave and selfless men and women who served and paid the everlasting price of fighting our nation’s wars.”
Following Crosby’s speech, Vietnam veterans were presented with pins by Colleen Anderson, the Placement of Remembrance Wreath was placed in front of the flags by Crosby and Rayl, and the morning was ended with a Benediction by Rayl.
Ashlee Williams performed taps.
