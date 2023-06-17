Something sweet has come to Chase County.
Lotus Cafe and Sweets has officially opened its doors in downtown Strong City. Located in the former Jacalito building, the cafe is serving up breakfast, coffee, drinks and sweets from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Owner Crystal Soria, the niece of Jacalito owner Alejandro Soria, said the idea for the cafe was born only around a month ago, but stems from a years-long love of baking.
As a child, Soria faced a difficult upbringing. Her best memories, even when going through rough times, were of baking with her aunt.
“She loved baking, she made everything from scratch, even her noodles,” Soria recalled. “She lived in this big old country home. I just remember that if my grandma was in the hospital, I went over there, played the piano, we would bake some cookies together and then we put them in the cookie jar. Watching her make everything from scratch really made me start to love baking.”
“We just had so much fun,” she added. “It was always made out of love so it was just so much better. It always brought us together. In the bad times, there were still good moments.”
The single mother of three is a recent resident of Chase County, formerly working as a Starbucks barista. Now, she hopes to pair her baking and barista skills to bring Chase County the best of Mexican and American treats.
“I love baking,” she said. “This has always been my dream, to open a bakery and with me having all of my coffee background, we are just trying to put it all together.”
Soria’s past also influenced the origin of her cafe’s name.
“The lotus symbolizes rebirth, so I thought it would be a rebirth from all the trauma I have been through,” she said. “So, here’s a beautiful future.”
The Lotus Cafe and Sweets will be offering donuts of all kinds, cinnamon rolls, conchas, tres leches, sodas, Jarritos, cold brews and on-the-go snacks.
“We will have pancakes, french toast, eggs, bacon, sausage and then every day I will have a new special item,” Soria said. “I have made peanut butter and jelly french toast. Those have always been really good in my family. I’ve also made Nutella french toast, Oreo pancakes, so everyday will be a new special that someone can get.”
While the cafe will start off simple, Soria said she is excited to bring new offerings as things take off.
“Later down the road, we are looking at ice cream. We have an ice cream [machine] in the back that I am going to go ahead and put in there and have ice cream so that in the afternoon, we can get things going in that. We can even do shakes.”
While moving to a new town and jumping into business-owning may seem daunting for some, Soria sees it as a new opportunity.
“People think I’m crazy because I just got out of a terrible relationship and they said ‘maybe you should wait’ and I’m like ‘no, it’s life,’” she said. “There’s actually a sign I have in there that says ‘Never wait for the storm to pass, always dance in the rain.’ And that’s always true. You never want to wait because if you wait, you could lose it. You have to take an opportunity. Even if you are scared, just try it.”
Before opening her doors on Thursday, Soria was also able to test run her sweets at Burnley Memorial Library during rodeo season. The response, she said, has been overall positive.
“Everyone has been so supportive. The whole town has,” Soria said. “I’m excited to come here. I’m excited for the opportunity. I think it’s going to be a good thing for the town.”
