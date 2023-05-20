IMG_5536.jpg
Shayla Gaulding/Leader-News

Homemade ice cream and desserts, raffle prizes, good music, and classic cars filled the Chase County Old School Development District at Saturday’s annual car show.

Board chairman Lee Anne Coester said this year’s event was smaller, as it fell on the same weekend as Mother’s Day and graduation in order to avoid competing with other car shows. However, a line of classic cars, trucks and even a mid-century bus stretched out in front of the Old School.

