Homemade ice cream and desserts, raffle prizes, good music, and classic cars filled the Chase County Old School Development District at Saturday’s annual car show.
Board chairman Lee Anne Coester said this year’s event was smaller, as it fell on the same weekend as Mother’s Day and graduation in order to avoid competing with other car shows. However, a line of classic cars, trucks and even a mid-century bus stretched out in front of the Old School.
“The ones that we have, our judge has said, are a fantastic variety. All in really good shape. They came from Topeka, Wichita, Osage City. We are very pleased,” Coester said.
All the proceeds raised during the event will go to the gym renovation. Other projects include repairs for the roof and improvements to rooms.
“We have been able to put heat and air conditioning in parts of the building, but the gymnasium itself, we still haven’t been able to afford that,” she explained. “That’s our next big goal, but it requires some rewiring, which is very expensive. That’s a major project, getting heat and air in that gymnasium.”
The gymnasium will also be the location of the 1872 Victorian Ball during the Sesquicentennial Celebration on October 6 at 7 p.m. Coester said while she would like to have the heating and cooling installed by then, the project is still out of the CCOSDD’s budget.
“If someone would like to come over and sit in one of our board meetings and see the dedication that has been put in so far and would like to become a major donor or partner with us, then yes, we could get that done, but right now, we are not have the finances to do that,” Coester said.
The day was also full of past students paying homage and visiting their former classrooms, as one of the last opportunities to do so before the former elementary school is renovated into apartments. The housing will provide 10 one or two-bedroom apartments, with access to the many facilities at the Old School. In deference to the historic school building, each apartment will be unique and keep the layout and foundations of the original classrooms.
Coester said the day has also been a great opportunity to explain the reasoning behind turning the former school into affordable housing.
“We wish it could still be a school, but when it was not, the other option was people that were going to raze the building and build a manufacturing plant or buy the building for storage,” Coester said. “So yes, it can’t be a school, but we are still honoring it as apartments, which in turn really benefits our community. We are so in need of housing, quality housing.”
Coester said CCOSDD will continue to host activities in the community center, with proceeds from those activities going to fund even more fun at the Old School.
“Donations are always accepted and we fully understand that the money means a lot to people so we are open to any questioning of what we are doing, why we are doing it, how the money is spent,” she said. “If people want to donate, we want to honor their donation in that way.”
