A main rail crossing at the Lyon-Chase County line was blocked Thursday by a train parked on the tracks. For the fourth day in a row.
“The train is tied down” near U.S 50 and Road A, a social media post from the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center said on social media.
The center heard from numerous motorists about the situation, so it notified BNSF. The Gazette received good news from a railroad spokesman Thursday.
“Our Operations team is working on crew availability for a scheduled departure this afternoon,” Ben Wilemon wrote by email.
Wilemon added that the train stopped at the county line Monday. It pulled empty coal cars. He did not provide further details.
Drivers can get around problems at the Road A crossing north of U.S. 50 by using Road B5 and Road 180 in Lyon County, as well as YY Road and 240th Road in Chase County.
This story will be updated for further developments.
(1) comment
This is outrageous, criminal and preventable. The BNSF could have stopped anyone of hundreds of other trains since then and had their train crews cut this crossing when the original crew "ran out of time". They "did not provide further details" because they know they screwed up big time initially and all this time since it's been there. If the Railroad is not held accountable here, then it will just get worse. If emergency vehicles can't get through, then people could die. Major fines might get their attention, as there are Federal laws in place. I'm sure our County Legal Authorities are already filing complaints, if not charges.
