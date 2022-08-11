BNSF logo - 2022
Courtesy BNSF.com

A main rail crossing at the Lyon-Chase County line was blocked Thursday by a train parked on the tracks. For the fourth day in a row.

“The train is tied down” near U.S 50 and Road A, a social media post from the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center said on social media.

Tags

(1) comment

Fremon

This is outrageous, criminal and preventable. The BNSF could have stopped anyone of hundreds of other trains since then and had their train crews cut this crossing when the original crew "ran out of time". They "did not provide further details" because they know they screwed up big time initially and all this time since it's been there. If the Railroad is not held accountable here, then it will just get worse. If emergency vehicles can't get through, then people could die. Major fines might get their attention, as there are Federal laws in place. I'm sure our County Legal Authorities are already filing complaints, if not charges.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.