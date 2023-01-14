chase county courthouse
Courtesy photo

The Chase County Commission approved a sizable allocation to the Chase County Elementary Watch D.O.G.S program at its meeting Monday morning at the Chase County Courthouse.

Commissioners approved allocating $2,000 to the program, which promotes family and community engagement through positive male role models. The money, which will be paid from the crime prevention fund, will go towards volunteer recruitment efforts and meals.

