The Chase County Commission approved a sizable allocation to the Chase County Elementary Watch D.O.G.S program at its meeting Monday morning at the Chase County Courthouse.
Commissioners approved allocating $2,000 to the program, which promotes family and community engagement through positive male role models. The money, which will be paid from the crime prevention fund, will go towards volunteer recruitment efforts and meals.
“It’s been a really good program for the students,” Commissioner Matt Miller said. “They really love it.”
In other business, the commission discussed the results of the first round of rural housing grant applications. According to Miller, the county did not receive the funding for the first round of applications but has plans to try again.
The grants, designed to help rural communities create more housing and help bolster economic growth, would help Chase County build or reduce the cost of housing in the area. As previously reported by The Leader-News, the Moderate Income Housing Program has a $650,000 maximum grant, which the county would be able to use for down payment assistance, reducing the cost of homes, or infrastructure.
Additionally, the Housing Investor Tax Credit program can be used to bring down the cost of the home and has no income restrictions — allowing it to help even more people in Chase County.
Miller said the housing committee now has plans to meet with state representatives and developers to learn more about how to successfully apply for the grant. The next round of applications starts in February.
“The meeting is going to allow us to ask questions and maybe get some answers on what we can do in the next round, to make our application more [appealing],” Miller said.
Chase County Jail Administrator Larry Sigler presented commissioners with a request for cameras to improve coverage in each pod in the jail.
Sigler said the cameras are needed to stay in compliance with the Prison Rape Enforcement Act and would allow the jail to monitor the areas near the door of each pod, which are not visible with the current surveillance system. He estimated the total cost to be around $9,200.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk presented commissioners with a list of upcoming projects for the department in 2023. Projects include bridge repairs on 170th Road, Cedar Point Bridge, multiple culverts throughout the county and more.
The commission also made yearly designations, including naming The Chase County Leader-News as the official county newspaper, Geo Tech Inc. as Chase County land surveyors, and the CVB-Chase Co. Branch, CSB of CWF and Municipal Investment Pool administered by the State of Kansas as depositories of county funds. Former commissioner Talkington was removed from the CSB accounts and vice-chair Miller was added.
Additionally, the mileage reimbursement rate was set at 58¢ per mile and meal allowance at $25 per day.
Monday also marked the first meeting for newly-elected commissioner Alan Phipps. Phipps was sworn in Monday before the meeting by Judge Laura Miser. Returning commissioners Tony Hazelton and Matt Miller were elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, respectively.
F Passed a resolution honoring former Commissioner Randy Talkington.
F Made annual appointments.
F Signed a letter of support for Pioneer Bluffs in support of a performance from the 312th Army Band.
