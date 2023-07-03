The Chase County Commission approved a new $15,000, 60-pound washing machine for the Chase County Detention Center at its meeting Friday morning.
The Chase County Commission approved a new $15,000, 60-pound washing machine for the Chase County Detention Center at its meeting Friday morning.
Jail Administrator Larry Sigler said the new washer will replace a broken 30-pound washing machine.
“Seal went out, all the bearings went out of one of them,” Sigler said, adding that repairs would have been around $8,000.
While more expensive, Sigler said the bigger machine would be helpful for the jail’s increased workload. The commission also approved the purchase of a household washing machine, for day-to-day needs.
The commission also received an appropriation request from CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness. CEO Amanda Cunnginham said the CrossWinds appropriation goes to help cover costs associated with underinsured individuals within the county, especially the high needs groups: severely emotionally disturbed children and severe and persistently mentally ill adults.
Additionally, she said, CrossWinds offers educational opportunities, counseling for law enforcement or organizations that have faced trauma, jail liaison services for discharge planning, school counseling services and more.
Commissioner Matt Miller gave fellow commissioners an update on the Sesquicentennial Celebration, set for October 6-7.
“As of June 14, we had $26,719 in the Emporia Community Foundation, in our fund there, and a little of $4,000 in our checking account that we have at Citizen’s,” Miller said. “And that’s all just from donations.”
Donations are still being collected. Deputy County Clerk and Election Officer Tiffany Harshman said the donations can even come in the form of crops.
“Emporia Community Foundation can accepted donations of crops, so as farmers are taking their crops to Murphy’s, they can just let them know that they want to donate like 100 bushel, they actually write the checks to Emporia Community Foundation and the farmer’s can write it off,” Harshman explained.
Leftover funds will go to the Courthouse Preservation Funds.
The Chase County Commission will meet again July 10 at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
