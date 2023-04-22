Cleanup is still in progress throughout Chase County following a series of tornadoes Wednesday evening, reaching up to EF-2 strength.

The National Weather Service is continuing its survey of the damage, which spread from one mile east of Elmdale to three miles southwest of Strong City and 3.5 miles south of Dunlap. As of Friday morning, preliminary results classified the tornadoes as EF-2, with winds speeds of 111 to 135 miles per hour, while specifics, such as how many tornadoes touched down and how large they were, were still under investigation.

