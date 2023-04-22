Cleanup is still in progress throughout Chase County following a series of tornadoes Wednesday evening, reaching up to EF-2 strength.
The National Weather Service is continuing its survey of the damage, which spread from one mile east of Elmdale to three miles southwest of Strong City and 3.5 miles south of Dunlap. As of Friday morning, preliminary results classified the tornadoes as EF-2, with winds speeds of 111 to 135 miles per hour, while specifics, such as how many tornadoes touched down and how large they were, were still under investigation.
Residents also reported hail up to softball size, about four inches.
Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh confirmed Thursday that two individuals suffered minor injuries due to high winds during the storms, which began around 8 p.m. Wednesday, and caused a semi to overturn and a car to blow about 30 yards.
The sporadic damage affected homes throughout the county, from roof damage to broken windows and fences.
“A lot of it’s outside damage but there are some homes that have some very bad roof damage,” Welsh said, adding that no resident has yet reported a complete loss of their home.
Saint Anthony’s Cemetery, the Symphony in the Flint Hills Warehouse and the Swope Park baseball/softball fields also took a substantial toll. Some buildings, such as the historic Chase County Courthouse, suffered little to no damage. For others, entire structures were destroyed.
Katie Jo Mushrush was at her home near her family’s ranch, Mushrush Red Angus, in Elmdale watching the storm come in with her husband when the tornado hit two barns on the family’s property.
“We had the news on and we were watching it on our phone … I’m just watching the clouds spiral, coming over,” she said. “We’re looking out our picture window and I just see the funnel drop and start coming.”
Soon after, the hail began.
“We had probably softball-sized hail. One was the size of my hand when I went out and took a picture of it,” Mushrush said. “The hail started hitting the house, and they always say it sounds like a train when the tornado hits and yeah, it does. … I thought we were going to lose our house.”
Mushrush said her family then retreated to the basement, where they could hear the tornado shake the ground outside.
“Thankfully our house was not touched at all,” she said. “We were really just worried about the bulls and the pens from the hail and just not knowing where the tornado was. When it got that eerie calm afterwards, we came outside and that’s when I saw it touch down on the hill outside our house.”
The tornado shredded the family’s tin hay barn, which sits just feet away from the sale barn and the animals that remained relatively unscathed.
“We heard what we thought was thunder and we realized it was this tin flapping in the wind,” she said. “Thankfully of all the things, this was only four years old so it’s crazy that it got destroyed, but thankfully the animals are OK.
“It was an experience,” Mushrush said with a laugh. “Never wanted to have that on my bucket list but I guess I can check that off,” adding that she was grateful no one was injured during the storms.
“Very lucky, very lucky, but crazy,” she said.
That lack of injuries was largely due to the response of the community, Welsh said, and an emergency plan that went well even on its first try.
“We just got that agreement in with the schools,” Welsh said. “Last night was the first time that we’ve actually had to use the official storm shelters and they opened them up and a lot of people were in there and that’s good. We want them to take you to that and have a safe place to go to.”
First responders also played a large part in ensuring the community was safe, tracking the storm north of U.S. 50 and to the south.
“We’re very grateful for those who go out, especially when it’s nighttime and it’s hard to see and it’s hard to track a storm sometimes and we’re very thankful for those that are out there doing that,” Welsh said. “We were really caught between two storms and it could have been a dangerous situation and we’re thankful that it didn’t turn out like that.”
Now, he said, the people of Chase County are rallying behind their neighbors to help with the cleanup efforts.
“I’ve had folks ask what they can do to help and if I know of a situation where they can go help, then I send them that direction,” he said. “The communities are coming together and working on cleaning up. … It could’ve been a lot worse. I think we’re very fortunate, especially with one of the tornadoes going right through the heart of Cottonwood, it could have turned out a lot worse and we’re just very thankful and fortunate for that.”
