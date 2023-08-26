A documentary on the ghost towns of Kansas will feature three Chase County communities, airing on PBS Channel 8 next month.
“Kansas Ghost Towns, Part 2” will air at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. on PBS Kansas, Channel 8
Show. The documentary — led by PBS Kansas Senior Producer Chris Frank — will cover 19 extinct, fading, dead or ghost towns throughout Kansas.
According to the Kansas Historical Society, there are more than 6,000 ghost towns in existence in the state. Each town has faded with time, becoming remnants of its past populations, size, access to railroads, industries and more.
Locally, Frank visited Cedar Point, Clements and Elmdale in Chase County, as well as Bushong in neighboring Lyon County, digging deep into the local history to tell the stories of the towns that once were, and how they died out.
“Kansas became a state in 1861 and then after the Civil War, there was the surge of western settlement,” Frank told the Leader-News in a phone interview. “Then, it really started taking off and in those days, there wasn’t modern transportation. The railroad was just finding its way into Kansas. There needed to be a town maybe every 10, 12, 15 miles or so, because they needed to serve in their immediate area. You had agriculture, they needed a place to take their goods to and sell and they needed a place to buy goods. So, you might have a little town that has a general store or two and maybe they had hopes that the railroad would come to their town.”
Some communities would become boomtowns, Frank added, growing rapidly as settlers were encouraged to buy land with the promise of a railroad through their community one day. However, if the railroad never came, the towns often began to fade away.
Sometimes, a town would fade after losing the fight to be county seat, as nearby communities grew. Other times, a town would be destroyed — unable to recover.
Elmdale, Cedar Point and Clements, they are all on the Cottonwood River,” Frank said. “One of the things I was trying to draw attention to and I wrote about was sometimes towns faded away because of natural disasters. One of those natural disasters back in the day — and can be still now — would be flooding, and the Cottonwood River was known to flood.”
In the categories of fading towns, dead towns, extinct towns and more, Frank said Elmdale, Cedar Point and Clements fall solidly into the ghost towns category.
“There can still be people living there but it’s a ghostly semblance of what it once was,” Frank said. “And that kind of covers those Chase County towns. Clements, there may be three or four, maybe five or so houses still there. … Cedar Point, you’ve got the high school caving in and longer used. The manufacturing that was there for the lawnmowers, that went away decades ago.”
“Yes, they still have an active post office. They’ve got that mill,” he added. “ … Elmdale has more people than the others. When I was a daily reporter, I remember, even going back to the 90s, that I covered flooding there. It’s common for flooding and if you were to go to Elmdale they have a nice post where a grocery store used to be and it’ll show you it’s a limestone monument post that talks about the great flood of 1951.”
The documentary will explore the limestone Clements Bridge, the recently sold former Clements post office — located at 1513 G Rd, Cedar Point High School, Drinkwater & Schriver Mill and more.
The documentary will also feature towns such as Cale in Cowley County; Cameron/Camchester in Harper County; Carlton and Elmo in Dickinson County; Hunnewell, Rome, Adamsville and Sumner City in Sumner County; Old Ulysses in Grant County; Park City, Manchester — Minneha and Marshall in Sedgwick County; Ravanna and Eminence in Finney County (former Garfield County) and Waterloo in Kingman County.
Part 1 of Kansas Ghost Towns premiered in September 2022 and Part 2 promises even more historical revelations into Kansas’s past, including interviews with “Ghost Towns of Kansas: A Traveler’s Guide” author Daniel Fitzgerald and other Kansas historians and experts.
Humanities Kansas awarded PBS Kansas a $10,000 grant to support the “Kansas Ghost Towns Documentary, Part 2,” part of a continuing exploration of towns that have disappeared across the state.
“The humanities connect people to place over time and across generations,” Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director said in a press release in May. “This documentary will create a space for important conversations that will help us see more clearly our past and plan for our future.”
“We are pleased to respond to the popular request of our viewers when it comes to ‘Seriously Good TV,’” PBS Kansas President & CEO Victor Hogstrom added. “This documentary is no exception. It will be produced to the highest standards, much like Part 1, and the viewers will be pleased.”
