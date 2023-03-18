20230314_143939.jpg

The Flint Hills Child Care Coalition hopes to open the new facility by August of this year.

 Courtesy Les Allison

A new childcare facility is in the works for the Flint Hills area.

The Flint Hills Child Care Coalition, a childcare facility serving families throughout the Flint Hills area, is making strides toward opening its doors to local families this summer. Located in Florence, the facility would be able to provide care for around 30 area children.

