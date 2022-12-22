When it comes to coronavirus, Chase County is improving while Lyon and Greenwood Counties are not.
A weekly update posted Wednesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows Chase County has dropped from a “high” incidence rate to “substantial,” meaning less than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
Chase County had only two new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Friday, December 16, down from 12 the week before.
Lyon County had 43 new cases, an increase of five from the week before. Greenwood County reported 11 new cases, which is roughly even with the prior week.
Only 23 of the 105 Kansas counties have a coronavirus incidence rate below “high” this week.
KDHE charts show the coronavirus is responsible for three percent of all emergency room visits statewide. Flu is responsible for 6.5%, a percentage that is declining during December.
COVID-19 patients account for 4.2% of all patients in area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control reported Thursday.
The state update also indicates Lyon County has not had any deaths related to the coronavirus since late October.
