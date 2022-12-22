Flu, RSV, COVID: Shield Yourself From the 'Tripledemic' This Holiday

When it comes to coronavirus, Chase County is improving while Lyon and Greenwood Counties are not.

A weekly update posted Wednesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows Chase County has dropped from a “high” incidence rate to “substantial,” meaning less than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.