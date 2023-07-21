“All of us along for the ride, the little blue dot turns. The first curve of the sun appears, peeking up in the east. Sunlight moves across the Atlantic Ocean, and morning comes to New York City. The air is too hot, too thin, and millions of people struggle just to breathe, to stay alive. The world teeters on the brink of our final war. Traffic fills the streets, and people make their way on the sidewalks.” — John Queen, “One.”
John Queen wants you to consider the state of the world. Do you like where it is heading? What can we do to fix it?
Those are the questions the Cottonwood Falls native explores in his debut novel, “One.”
“It’s about the miracle of our existence and our fragility,” he said. “It’s set in the future and the climate has gotten worse, crops are starting to fail, there are rumors of war. In other words, everything’s gotten worse.”
The novel follows the stories of Jack, a highly-intelligent, neurodivergent 11-year-old; his mother, Grace, a physicist who thinks her looks are her only advantage; and Bob, an eccentric mentor, confidant and friend to Jack and Grace. The trio is living in a volatile time, navigating the pitfalls of a world not so far-fetched from today.
“I think anybody that is concerned about our world right now, that’s concerned about the environment, our division,” Queen said when asked who should read his book. “That’s one of the things that really got me going when the pandemic started was how divided we are. People who are concerned about what kind of world their children are going to grow up in. The safety of our schools is addressed a little bit in this book.”
The novel is a combination of some of Queen’s shorter works, including a poem entitled “The Blue Dot,” as well as an exploration of his thoughts on what the world could be doing better.
“I’ve always toyed with the idea of why we’re here, what we are supposed to be doing,” he explained “When the pandemic started, that gave me a lot of time. I had audited some classes with Professor [Amy Sage Webb Baza] at Emporia State University and I wrote some short pieces about some of these characters and gradually it came together. I’ve got about three years of time invested in this.”
With perfectly flawed characters, Queen’s novel explores themes of tolerance and acceptance — traits he feels the world could stand to improve upon.
“One of the things I was trying to get across in the book is that all children, all of us, come from a life and we’re supposed to be accepted. Regardless of who we are, where we came from, what our different strengths and weaknesses are, whatever DNA coding we got, we’re supposed to be accepted,” he said. “We’re really messing up. It’s just creating more and more division and one of the things that the book talks about is listening and not judging. It’s gotten us in so much trouble, so much trouble.”
Queen found his inspiration from nature and the evolution of the species — as well as from literary influences, including American narrative prose writer Annie Dillard, perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek,” which won the 1975 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction. While Queen said he doesn’t know if his book will change any minds, he wants his readers to ask if it is possible.
“My hope is that it starts conversations,” Queen said. “‘Is this possible? What would we have to do to do with this author suggested in this book?’ It’s there. It’s not a fairy tale, it’s not a miracle, it’s not fiction. I believe it’s available today, I’m just not quite sure how to get there.”
