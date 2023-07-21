COVER_ONE_OL

The cover of “One” was designed by local graphic artist Linda Starkey.

 Courtesy John Queen

“All of us along for the ride, the little blue dot turns. The first curve of the sun appears, peeking up in the east. Sunlight moves across the Atlantic Ocean, and morning comes to New York City. The air is too hot, too thin, and millions of people struggle just to breathe, to stay alive. The world teeters on the brink of our final war. Traffic fills the streets, and people make their way on the sidewalks.” — John Queen, “One.”

John Queen wants you to consider the state of the world. Do you like where it is heading? What can we do to fix it?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.