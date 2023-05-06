Humanities Kansas recently awarded a $10,000 grant to PBS Kansas, based in Wichita, Kan., to support the “Kansas Ghost Towns Documentary, Part 2.”
The documentary is part of a continuing exploration of towns that have disappeared across the state. Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy.
“The humanities connect people to place over time and across generations,” shared Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “This documentary will create a space for important conversations that will help us see more clearly our past and plan for our future.”
“Kansas Ghost Towns, Part 2” features insightful interviews with expert scholars including author Sandra Wiechert; Jay Price, Wichita State University History Professor; and others. Part 1 of Kansas Ghost Towns premiered in September 2022, and viewers requested a sequel.
“We are pleased to respond to the popular request of our viewers when it comes to ‘Seriously Good TV,’” shared PBS Kansas President & CEO Victor Hogstrom. “This documentary is no exception. It will be produced to the highest standards, much like Part 1, and the viewers will be pleased.”
The documentary is scheduled to be broadcast during the station’s Summerfest membership drive. It will premiere on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. on Channel 8 and will repeat at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
PBS Kansas Senior Producer Chris Frank serves as project director. He produced Part 1 and is now in production for Part 2. Frank has traveled to the following towns to gather their history and stories:
F Adamsville, Sumner County
F Cameron/Camchester, Harper County
F Carlton, Dickinson County
F Cedar Point, Chase County
F Hewins, Chautauqua County
F Hunnewell, Sumner County
F Old Ulysses, Grant County
F Park City, Sedgwick County
F Ravanna, Finney County (former Garfield County)
F Sumner City, Sumner County
F Waterloo, Kingman County
“This film will discover how communities competed and even fought with each other to attain or maintain their viability,” shared Frank. “We will learn the challenges early-day Wichita faced from another area town and what Wichita leaders had to do to fight off those challenges to keep from becoming a ghost town.”
