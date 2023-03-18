The Chase County Commission discussed the need for a new fire station in Strong City at its meeting Monday morning at the Chase County Courthouse.
As previously reported by The Leader-News, the current fire station covers only 0.5 acres of land owned by the City of Strong City and is not able to accommodate all of the county’s emergency vehicles. It is also located near the future Strong City splash pad, which has raised concerns about the safety of children playing near the station in the event of an emergency, as well as parking concerns for emergency responders.
Commissioners are considering building a new, 10,200-square-foot facility and abandoning the existing fire station in Strong City. The new station would be 10 bays and include a training room, an office, ADA restrooms, storage and be set up to easily accommodate additions. No location has officially been announced, though a preliminary architectural report from BG Consultants — the architects handling the potential construction — suggested the facilities be located north of Highway 50.
A public hearing date is set for Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Swope Park Community Building in Cottonwood Falls for community input.
Ranson Financial Municipal Consultant Rose Mary Saunders joined the commission via Zoom to discuss financing the project. While an updated cost estimate on the project is still pending, Saunders said the cost for the fire station, including bond costs, is projected to be $1,996,579 before grants.
“The [community service tax credit program, or CPS] we were wanting to apply for, it’s a maximum of $200,000 that we can apply for. It has to be done by a nonprofit,” Saunders said. “We would utilize that [the Emporia Community Foundation Chase County Emergency Services Fund] to apply for the tax credits.
“It’s a way to invest money into the community and for the individual or another foundation or company to get a tax credit on your state taxes,” she explained. “It is a mechanism where you can get a credit on your taxes and still benefit the fire station.”
According to Saunders, the county would be applying to CDBG for $600,000 and another $200,000 from CSP, leaving the county with $1,146,579 in total costs. The county can also look for other funding, Saunders said, including the Sunderland Foundation and the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.
Commissioners approved a grant-writing contract for Saunders for her work on the applications. The contract is for $90 per hour, not to exceed $5,000.
In further business, Commission Chair Tony Hazelton gave an update on ongoing discussions to prevent further salt and moisture damage to the courthouse’s foundation and walls. Hazelton said Michael Clancy of RenoDry, out of Overland Park, is in the process of providing the commission with more references on how a device to remove moisture and salt from the building has worked at other historical buildings.
Hazelton also addressed concerns that the device would need to be installed on the main floor, as it would need to be placed above the water and salt line.
“They would like it on this floor,” Hazelton said. “They want it above the water line, salt line, so they want it on this floor but they could put it in an office or closet or bathroom.”
F Signed a lease agreement with Cottonwood Valley Bank for motor grader financing.
Discussed various upcoming Road and Bridge projects.
F The Chase County Commission will meet again on March 31 at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
