Chase County Fire Station

The Chase County Fire Station is located on Elm Street in Strong City.

 Courtesy BG Consultants

The Chase County Commission discussed the need for a new fire station in Strong City at its meeting Monday morning at the Chase County Courthouse.

As previously reported by The Leader-News, the current fire station covers only 0.5 acres of land owned by the City of Strong City and is not able to accommodate all of the county’s emergency vehicles. It is also located near the future Strong City splash pad, which has raised concerns about the safety of children playing near the station in the event of an emergency, as well as parking concerns for emergency responders.

